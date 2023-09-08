The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kindiki cranks up pressure at Nyayo House as 10-day countdown begins

Denis Mwangi

CS Kindiki starts 10-day countdown at Nyayo House to clear 40K passport backlog

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has cranked up the heat at the Department of Immigration over the backlog in the issuance of passports.

Recommended articles

Following his series of impromptu inspections at Nyayo House, CS Kindiki called a meeting of immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8.

Among those in the meeting were Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Prof. Julius Bitok and Immigration and Citizen Services Director General Evelyn Cheluget.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the CS stressed that the backlog of over 40,000 passports should be released in the next 10 days.

“The 10-day countdown to clear the historical backlog of pending 40,000 plus passport applications is on.

“Deployment of day and night shifts to facilitate full-capacity printing of passports, procurement of modern printing equipment, and recruitment of additional immigration officers will help us resolve the systemic challenges that have hampered service delivery,” he said.

During an impromptu visit to Nyayo House on Thursday, September 7, CS Kindiki said he was impressed at the service delivery.

“Reviewed operations at the Immigration Department are bearing fruit. Citizens seeking passports and other vital citizenship documents are being served with courtesy, and their inquiries responded to by our members of staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are determined to clear the backlog and process new applications expeditiously,” he stated.

READ: DCI crackdown on passport brokers goes countrywide

Immigration PS Julius Bitok in August announced that the crackdown on suspected brokers and their accomplices linked to the passports-issuance racket will be extended to other cities and towns.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that with the arrival of new printers and the implementation of the proposed private-public-partnership, the waiting period for passports will be cut down to within a week and eventually lead to express services.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the government was determined to rid Nyayo House of conmen and middlemen who are suspected to be working with Immigration officers to extort bribes from applicants seeking passports and other services.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Video of Larry Madowo, Ruto, Suluhu banter against each other will make your day

Video of Larry Madowo, Ruto, Suluhu banter against each other will make your day

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

CS Kindiki cranks up pressure at Nyayo House as 10-day countdown begins

CS Kindiki cranks up pressure at Nyayo House as 10-day countdown begins

Museveni set to celebrate 79th birthday today

Museveni set to celebrate 79th birthday today

DCI announces updates on issuance of Police Clearance Certificates

DCI announces updates on issuance of Police Clearance Certificates

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

MP proposes Unemployment Insurance Bill to cushion workers

MP proposes Unemployment Insurance Bill to cushion workers

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Jalang'o

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Babu Owino shows kindness to broke ex-cop who was ruthless to him

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez

Story of Colombian VP 'Nyawira': From house help to vice president