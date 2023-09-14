Kindiki explains how gov't caught Belgian sending millions to Kenyan women

On September 14, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki addressed parliament, elucidating how the government uncovered Belgian boyfriend sending millions to Kenyan women.
"Kindiki disclosed that the Financial Reporting Centre detected the funds upon their arrival in Kenya, as they fell under the category of global financial assets.
"It was possible for the regulatory institutions of the country, in this case, the Financial Reporting Centre to detect the money.
"But it was only possible to detect that money because there is a way in which the money found its way into mainstream financial assests of the world and it left Belgium to come to Kenya into the bank account of the Kenyan girlfriend," Kindiki said.
Kindiki further explained that the ability to trace money in the form of legal tender coming from abroad to a bank in Kenya is possible, which was why the money was successfully tracked.
He emphasised that the surveillance of money flows in and out of the country is not intended to harm individuals but rather to prevent activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and terrorism.
He also pointed out that excessive surveillance of citizens and their financial transactions, particularly concerning large sums of money, is not conducive to maintaining a healthy economic environment.
Kindiki sheds light on Worldcoin saga
Worldcoin found itself in the midst of a controversy concerning its collection of biometric data from Kenyan citizens, prompting significant scrutiny.
In addition to this, during the briefing, Kindiki drew a connection between cryptocurrency and digital assets and the issue of money laundering.
He advocated for increased regulation within the sector, citing the direct ties between cryptocurrency activities and both money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities.
This perspective underscores the ongoing debate about the regulation and oversight of the rapidly evolving world of digital currencies and their potential implications for financial security.
