Kindiki explains how gov't caught Belgian sending millions to Kenyan women

"Kindiki disclosed that the Financial Reporting Centre detected the funds upon their arrival in Kenya, as they fell under the category of global financial assets.

"It was possible for the regulatory institutions of the country, in this case, the Financial Reporting Centre to detect the money.

CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during the 3rd regional stakeholders engagement on the fight against illicit alcohol, drugs and other poisonous substances at Kirubia Stadium, Tharaka Nithi County on June 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"But it was only possible to detect that money because there is a way in which the money found its way into mainstream financial assests of the world and it left Belgium to come to Kenya into the bank account of the Kenyan girlfriend," Kindiki said.

Kindiki further explained that the ability to trace money in the form of legal tender coming from abroad to a bank in Kenya is possible, which was why the money was successfully tracked.

He emphasised that the surveillance of money flows in and out of the country is not intended to harm individuals but rather to prevent activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He also pointed out that excessive surveillance of citizens and their financial transactions, particularly concerning large sums of money, is not conducive to maintaining a healthy economic environment.

Kindiki sheds light on Worldcoin saga

Worldcoin found itself in the midst of a controversy concerning its collection of biometric data from Kenyan citizens, prompting significant scrutiny.

In addition to this, during the briefing, Kindiki drew a connection between cryptocurrency and digital assets and the issue of money laundering.

Kenyans line up at KICC to register for Worldcoin Pulse Live Kenya

He advocated for increased regulation within the sector, citing the direct ties between cryptocurrency activities and both money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities.