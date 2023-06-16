The sports category has moved to a new website.

CS Kuria appoints former running mate Faith Mwaura to gov't parastatal

Denis Mwangi

Moses Kuria revoked the appointment of Wilson Mboche Waithaka and replaced him with Faith Mwaura

Trade CS Moses Kuria with Faith Mwaura during the 2022 campaigns
Trade CS Moses Kuria with Faith Mwaura during the 2022 campaigns

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has appointed his former running mate Faith Mwaura to the government.

According to a Gazette Notice published on Friday, June 16, CS Kuria appointed Ms Mwaura as a member of the Kenya Development Corporation board.

She will serve for a period of 3 years, following the exit of Wilson Mboche Waithaka whose appointment has been revoked.

Mboche was appointed a director to KDC Board on May 17, 2021.

Faith Mwaura and Moses Kuria
Faith Mwaura and Moses Kuria Faith Mwaura and Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

Faith Mwaura is a successful entrepreneur in the real estate industry in Kenya.

CS Kuria picked her to be his running mate in 2022 when he vied for the Kiambu Governor seat in the General Election. He lost to Governor Kimani Wamatangi.

She has over 10 years of experience in the field and is passionate about developing affordable housing and communities.

She is the founder of Nanyuki Oasis, a premier gated community in Nanyuki.

READ: CS Kuria explains moving his office to posh Two Rivers Mall

Faith is also involved in various volunteer programs in her community, including a tree planting initiative named Miti Millioni that has been involved in tree planting activities across the country.

She is a member of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a committee member of the Kenya Property Developers Association, and a board member of CFAH, an NGO that provides free heart surgeries for children from poor economic backgrounds in Kenya.

Faith Mwaura
Faith Mwaura Faith Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

She is involved in a number of volunteer programs involving school children and is dedicated to mentorship and nurturing the environment.

Faith is a Young African Leadership Initiative Fellow (YALI), which is a program that empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, and networking opportunities.

