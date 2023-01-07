ADVERTISEMENT
President Ruto turns back 3 PSs from meeting, lectures cabinet

Charles Ouma

The president also ordered Cabinet Secretaries who tagged along their staff to pay for the expenses of the staff, including accommodation and meals from their pockets

President William Ruto during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
President William Ruto during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club

President William Ruto turned away three Principal Secretaries arrived late for a Cabinet meeting he was chairing.

The meeting which was held at the Mount Kenya Safari Club on Friday, January 6, also saw the Head of State read the riot’s act to his cabinet.

The three latecomers reportedly arrived after the President had checked in and settled down for the meeting that started at 7:00am.

The Standard reported that the president reprimanded his CS s for tagging along a delegation of their staffers, including PSs for the meeting and directed the Cabinet Secretaries to foot the expenses incurred by their staff.

“Why do you have to be accompanied by your PAs and other staff in this meeting?" Ruto asked as quoted by the publication.

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club Pulse Live Kenya

A tough-talking Ruto made it clear that he will not tolerate laxity in his administration, directing his CSs to attend to the work in their various dockets on a daily basis and avoid any backlog that will slow down the delivery of his government’s agenda.

"Do not hold the government at ransom. When files are sent to your desk, clear them. Each one of us must clear our desks once a day.

"The interests of the people of Kenya come first. The people without ties, some without shoes, some cannot be allowed beyond the watchman, they cannot afford to hire a lawyer, those are our bosses. They are our employers, we are their servants and we are their advocates." Ruto explained.

On his part, Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who was also in attendance urged the CSs to stay loyal to the oath of office they took and urged them to put their self-interests aside.

“We must deliver without fail or delay. This is the only way history shall judge if the Kenya Kwanza leadership was worth forming government or else, we will be mocked by Kenyans as having acted as traitors in a course," Mudavadi stated.

The Head of State convened the retreat to plan on how the Kenya Kwanza administration will deliver on its promises to Kenyans.

