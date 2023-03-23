ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Maize shortage: CS Linturi urges Kenyans to substitute ugali with rice, potatoes

Denis Mwangi

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has called on Kenyans to consider alternative starches to maize due to a global shortage of the commodity.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a past media interview
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a past media interview

Speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock on Wednesday March 22, Linturi urged Kenyans to ambrace other substitutes such as potatoes and rice.

Recommended articles

We are trying to look for maize out there but the truth of the matter is that it is not there.

Some of the countries we have approached do not want to share their maize with us because they are afraid of their food security. I, therefore, urge Kenyans to embrace rice, potatoes, and other food substitutes. We have already brought tonnes of rice and we are bringing more next week," the CS said.

He noted that the country was expecting a consignment of over 1 million tonnes of maize and 1.1 million tonnes of rice to arrive in the next two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This call for alternative starches comes as the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock scrutinizes the subsidized maize flour program and Strategic Food Reserve.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi chairs a meeting in his office
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi chairs a meeting in his office Pulse Live Kenya

The Committee raised concerns over discrepancies in contracts signed by the Cereal Millers Association and Grain Mill Owners Association, as well as payments related to the subsidized maize flour program.

According to the Committee's observations, Sh7.267 billion was spent on the maize flour subsidy programme, of which Sh4 billion has been paid, and Sh3.267 billion was pending.

The Committee expressed reservations about allocating more funds to the maize subsidy programme due to lack of sufficient information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers sought details of the amount of maize flour supplied by millers, the scope of distribution of the subsidized maize, how the Millers who participated were identified, details of the millers' contracts and how the distribution was managed including details of retail outlets.

READ: Disagreement between food importers and the Kenyan govt may increase hunger in the country

Documents scrutinised by Members of the Committee revealed that the maize subsidy programme ran for four weeks from July 20 to August 20, 2022, with millers responsible for milling and distribution.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi during a meeting at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government, along with officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority, were responsible for ensuring the delivery of maize flour to the last mile.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Members asserted that the maize was not readily available to consumers at retail level.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maize shortage: CS Linturi urges Kenyans to substitute ugali with rice, potatoes

Maize shortage: CS Linturi urges Kenyans to substitute ugali with rice, potatoes

CAS nominees bypass parliament vetting as Ruto makes appointments official

CAS nominees bypass parliament vetting as Ruto makes appointments official

CA flags 6 TV stations for irresponsible coverage

CA flags 6 TV stations for irresponsible coverage

RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death

RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death

365 hospitalised after buying & eating meat

365 hospitalised after buying & eating meat

Karen Nyamu kicks off plan to increase minimum wage for Kenyans by 50%

Karen Nyamu kicks off plan to increase minimum wage for Kenyans by 50%

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family

Ruto backs plan to sell parastatals without Parliament's approval

Ruto backs plan to sell parastatals without Parliament's approval

MCK denounces Raila's newspaper boycott

MCK denounces Raila's newspaper boycott

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Danny Miles [Facebook]

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family