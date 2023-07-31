The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to check KUCCPS placement for 2022 KCSE candidates via mobile phone

Denis Mwangi

Education CS Machogu releases the results of the KUCCPS placements for 2022 KCSE candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu presided over the inauguration of new council of TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment & Certification Council (CDACC) on June 26, 2023
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu presided over the inauguration of new council of TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment & Certification Council (CDACC) on June 26, 2023

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has officially released the results of the placement of 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates.

A total of 870,561 KCSE candidates were eligible for placement in universities and colleges across the country.

The placement process saw 285,698 candidates submit their applications to various universities and colleges in the country.

Out of these, 285,167 candidates successfully secured places in degree, diploma, craft certificate, and artisan courses in 282 different training institutions.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

For degree programs, 130,485 candidates secured placement in public universities, while 9,622 candidates were placed in private universities.

This accounts for approximately 80% of the 173,238 candidates who qualified for degree programs.

Furthermore, a significant number of candidates, precisely 144,500, were successfully placed in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, while an additional 560 candidates secured placements in secondary teacher training colleges.

An interesting trend observed during the placement process was that 9,673 candidates who qualified for degree courses opted to join TVET institutions instead.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu expressed his satisfaction with the overall placement process and congratulated all the candidates who secured positions in universities and colleges.

He also urged those who did not secure placements to explore alternative opportunities, including reapplication for the next placement cycle or considering other vocational training programs.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

To check their individual placement details, candidates can send their KCSE Index to the shortcode 20842.

Alternatively, the information is available at the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal.

CS Machogu also directed heads of tertiary institutions to send joining instructions to candidates without delay.

