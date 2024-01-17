The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Machogu speaks after uproar over viral photo of pupil holding an umbrella for him

Amos Robi

The viral photo led to criticism, with some accusing him of mistreating the young learner.

Young learner holding an umbrella for CS Machogu during a public function in Murang'a


Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has addressed the recent controversy surrounding viral photos capturing a young boy holding an umbrella for him during a public function.

The images, sparking widespread discussion on social media, depicted the CS delivering a speech while the smaller boy strained to support the umbrella.

In response to the public's concern, CS Machogu provided insight into the situation, revealing that the young learner sought his attention for a significant reason.

According to Machogu, the boy approached him with a request for essential needs related to education.

"I love you all my children here, everywhere I go watoto tunapendana. Nilienda pahali ingine mtoto because he wanted to get the attention of the CS, ukiona mtoto amekuja na muavuli si ati… Hio mtoto alikua anataka school fees na nguo ya uniform na shoes," Machogu stated.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu


READ: CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

Machogu acknowledged the public's interpretation of the incident, clarifying that the boy insisted on being beside him until he offered assistance.

"Naona media inachukua ahh ile mwavuli aliitisha, si CS that small guy insisted to be besides me until I said ok here is something for you. And then later on, I was able to consult with him nikamsaidia vile alikua anataka because he comes from a background that you and me don't come from," the CS explained

The viral photo led to criticism, with some accusing him of mistreating the young learner. The incident occurred during the Murang'a County's bursaries awarding ceremony on Monday, January 15.

CS Machogu and other leaders during the Murang'a bursary awarding ceremony


READ: CS Machogu introduces wife with whom he has 5 children, 3 of whom are doctors

The bursaries aim to benefit underprivileged learners, best performing learners and also learners living with disabilities.

Amos Robi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

