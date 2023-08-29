The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rais amekuwa mkali - CS Kuria says after hopping on boda boda to save his job

Denis Mwangi

Moses Kuria has in the recent past been on the receiving end of President William Ruto’s wrath after he arrived late to a State House function.

Trade CS Moses Kuria rushing to Kakamega State Lodge for a Cabinet meeting on August 29, 2023
Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria hopped onto a boda boda to make it in time for a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 29.

CS Kuria shared a video of himself conversing with the rider before they took off for Kakamga State Lodge.

“Rais amekuwa mkali (The president has become very tough),” the CS was heard telling the rider who engaged him in a conversation about the importance of timekeeping.

Kuria said he opted to take a boda boda after his driver was late.

Hiyo mboka itapotea, wewe wacha story mingi nipeleke tu (My job is on the line, stop talking and lets go)” CS Kuria was heard urging the rider to take off.

Moses Kuria has in the recent past been on the receiving end of President William Ruto’s wrath after he arrived late to a State House function.

On August 1, President Ruto read the riot act to members of the executive who arrived late for the signing of performance contracts at State House, Nairobi.

Addressing the latecomers, the head of state demanded a written explanation on his desk.

"These performance contracts have been going on for 28 years so people may mistakenly think that it is a ritual. That is why people resolve to the old, incompetent excuses, that there was traffic, for them not to be in the most important public function.

For those who came late and are members of the Executive, I will be expecting a written explanation and it should not include matters of traffic, on why they do not take these performance contacts seriously,” he said.

President William Ruto speaking in Busia on Saturday August 26, 2023
President William Ruto speaking in Busia on Saturday August 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state reiterated that all government officials are obligated to fulfil the terms included in their contracts and failure to do so will lead to termination.

He whipped the senior government officials to complete stalled projects, increase productivity, and deliver the campaign pledges in line with the bottom-up economic transformation.

