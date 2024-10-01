Date set for Gachagua to defend himself in Parliament

The motion, tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, outlines a series of allegations that are in line with Article 150(1)(b) of the Constitution, focusing on grounds such as gross violation of the Constitution, serious crimes under national or international law, and gross misconduct.

In his remarks to the house, Speaker Wetang'ula highlighted the significance of this process as a test of constitutional provisions for removing a Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that the motion meets both the constitutional and procedural requirements as laid out in Articles 145(1) and 150(1)(b) of the Constitution, as well as Standing Order 64(1).

Having secured the support of more than the required 117 members of Parliament, Hon. Mutuse's motion has surpassed the one-third threshold mandated by the Constitution.

For the impeachment to be successful, it must ultimately gain the backing of at least two-thirds of the 349 members of the House – a total of 233 votes.

Public Participation and Constitutional Process

Speaker Wetang'ula highlighted the role of public participation in the impeachment process. To facilitate this, the House Business Committee has approved a program of public consultations across the country, coordinated from all 47 counties.

Public participation is scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2024, with the administrative arrangements being prepared on Thursday, October 3.

Details of the program will be communicated to the public through media advertisements starting October 2, as noted by the Speaker.

This emphasis on public involvement reflects the unprecedented nature of the motion and the gravity of the process ahead.

House Sittings and Special Provisions for the Deputy President

The Speaker outlined the schedule for the house to consider the motion, which must be disposed of within seven days, set to lapse on Tuesday, October 8.

A morning sitting will be convened on that day, with the debate expected to extend into an early afternoon session.

Moreover, in line with Standing Order 67, Deputy President Gachagua has the right to be heard before the House either in person, through a legal representative, or both.

He has been allocated time from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 8 for his response.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula speaking in Parliament on June 6, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Security and Safety Arrangements

