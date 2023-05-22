The sports category has moved to a new website.

DCI launches manhunt for Maina Njenga after puzzling discovery at his home

Denis Mwangi

The DCI announces Maina Njenga is wanted for questioning

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have launched a manhunt for Maina Njenga, the former leader of the infamous Mungiki sect.

According to a statement released by the DCI on Monday evening, May 22, Njenga is wanted in connection with the discovery of two firearms and a significant quantity of cannabis (bhang) at a residence linked to him.

The raid, conducted in Ngomongo village, Dundori ward, resulted in the arrest of eight suspects, aged between 37 and 54.

During the operation, law enforcement officers were astounded by the findings at the premises.

Alongside the suspects, they seized two firearms, including a homemade pistol capable of firing, and a Tokarev pistol with a defaced serial number.

Furthermore, over 90 rolls of bhang were recovered, indicating potential drug trafficking activities.

The investigation has since shifted its focus to Maina Njenga, who is believed to have connections to the raided property.

READ: DCI intercept Sh75M harmful dairy products destined for Kenyan shops

Authorities are actively seeking information on Njenga's whereabouts as he is considered a person of interest in relation to the firearms and narcotics seized.

To facilitate the search, the public was encouraged to share any relevant information anonymously.

Speaking on May 12, about the raid at his homes in Nairobi, Nakuru and Laikipia, he accused the police of intimidation.

"I was informed of the raids by my workers. They said they (police) were looking for me," he said.

Njenga said that the raids were connected with the funeral of the late Mukami Kimathi, with police at the time suspecting that he was planning to disrupt the funeral.

"These are plans to stop me from attending. I want to tell whoever is behind the raids that I will be attending the funeral," he said at the time.

READ: Police discover 22 guns 565 bullets in Kilimani apartment

Maina Njenga rose to infamy as the founder and leader of the Mungiki sect, notorious for its involvement in various criminal activities, including extortion, violence, and drug trade.

Njenga was incarcerated following a government crackdown and he joined politics after serving his sentence and denouncing the group.

