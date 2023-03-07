ADVERTISEMENT
DCI reveal how imposter issued fake certificates to firearms holders

Amos Robi

DCI have arrested a man who issued fake firearm certificates to unsuspecting gun owners

A man identified as Dominic Ondari Ombogi has been arrested for impersonating a Firearms Licensing Board (FLB) officer and issuing fake firearm certificates to unsuspecting victims.

The suspect was apprehended at his Nguluni home in Matungulu, Machakos County, following a court order obtained from Kahawa Law Courts by the Transnational Organized Crime detectives.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect is believed to be part of a syndicate that issues fake firearm certificates to non-vetted applicants.

Ondari, who poses as a well-connected resource person on the Board, has been accused of targeting vulnerable victims who are in haste to be cleared for firearm ownership, recklessly providing the fake certificates to anyone as long as good money changes hands.

"Jointly with others who personate officials in the board, Ondari targets vulnerable victims who are in haste to be cleared for gun ownership, recklessly providing the fake certificates to anyone as long as good money changes hands.

"So strategic is Ondari that he even renews the certificates periodically at a cost of Sh 6,000," the DCI said in a statement.

Upon his arrest, assorted filled firearm application forms, psychiatrist reports from Mathari Referral Hospital bearing different names, a seal from the Central Firearms Bureau, various FLB and Armatech Kenya Ltd rubber stamps, four civilian firearm certificates, forged letters allegedly from the Nairobi region police command and several bank statements were seized from his residence.

It has been established that Ondari has never sat at the Firearms Licensing Board as he alleges, and his actions are considered a felony.

The suspect is currently being held in custody until March 10, when the matter will be mentioned at Kahawa Law Courts. Charges of being in possession of implements of forgery and making documents without authority will be preferred against him.

The DCI has urged anyone who may have fallen victim to the fraud to present themselves to the Transnational Organized Crime Unit offices at DCI Headquarters Block B Room 47.

The agency sent a warning to the public to be cautious of individuals who claim to have connections in government offices and are promising to provide services outside official channels.

