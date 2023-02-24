How 2 Nairobians fell prey to online love scam

A young woman identified as Sylvia fell victim to a man who had disguised himself as a prospective suitor on the social media platform, Facebook.

Detectives uncovered that the fraudster, identified as Patoo, managed to gain Sylvia's trust and ultimately lured her to Meru on February 21, under the guise of a house party.

According to the DCI report, Patoo requested Sylvia to tag along with a friend who could be matched with one of his friends.

Unaware of the horror that awaited them, Sylvia convinced her best friend Jackie to go with her.

"On arrival in Meru, Patoo asked them to board another matatu headed to Maua, a further 58 kilometres and alight at a nondescript bus stop known as Kwa Amos.

"After vehemently apologising for the sudden change of the party venue, Patoo led them to a dark path which he said would lead to their final rendezvous," DCI reported.

The two ladies sensed danger and raised alarm, at which point Patoo drew a knife and stabbed Sylvia in her shoulder before fleeing into the darkness.

A Good Samaritan who was walking home came to their rescue and took Sylvia to Muthara Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

Police based in Maua have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The incident highlights the dangers of blindly trusting strangers on social media platforms without doing proper background checks or meeting in a safe and public place.

While social media can facilitate connections, it is vital to exercise caution, especially when dealing with people one has never met in person.