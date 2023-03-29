DCI boss visits DJ Fatxo's home

DCI boss Amin joined detectives at the house of mugithi musician DJ Fatxo in on Wednesday, March 29.

The mission at DJ Fatxo's Redwood Apartment was to recontruct the scene and analyse statements collected from persons of interest regarding what transpired on the day Jeff died.

During the reconstruction, the DCI headquarters homicide team and crime scene personnel from the DCI National Forensic Laboratory sought to identify gaps that the exhumation is expected to provide answers once DNA and Toxicology analyses are concluded.

The body of the deceased is expected to be exhumed on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The DCI boss encouraged the investigating team to resolve the case expeditiously and see to it that the rule of law carries the day.

He assured the family and members of the public that ultimately, nothing but justice will be served.

In an update provided on Sunday, March 26, Police Inspector General Japhet Koome confirmed that the police would move to court to obtain orders to exhume Jeff’s body.

According to the IG, the decision to seek orders to exhume the body was arrived at owing to the inconsistencies that the police established during investigations, with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin making the request.

Exhuming the body for further examination will help the agency confirm some findings and determine the next course of action.

"The DCI has brought to my attention one case where we shall go to court to obtain an order for exhumation. We were informed that the deceased jumped from a house and assessed the window

"We need to have that body exhumed, look at the dimensions of the opening, and compare it to his body," Koome explained.

