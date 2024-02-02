The sports category has moved to a new website.

Embakasi explosion: DCI makes first arrest as investigation kicks off

Denis Mwangi

Police have arrested a watchman following the explosion, which occurred in Embakasi on Thursday night near a residential area, killing 3 people and injuring about 271 others.

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023
The watchman, tasked with guarding the premises where the gas-laden lorry was stationed, was apprehended by DCI detectives.

Recommended articles

The focus of the investigation also extends to two mechanics, who residents claim were seen repairing a broken-down car close to the site of the explosion.

Residents reportedly raised alarm about a gas leak in the area.

Despite warnings about the risks of repairing the vehicle in the presence of a gas leak, the mechanics proceeded, leading to the fatal explosion.

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023
Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Deputy IG Douglas Kanja said that the DCI will release a report on the investigations in 14 days.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has condoled with the families affected by the huge fire that erupted in Embakasi on Thursday night.

In a statement, Governor Sakaja said that the county government would waive all medical fees for those injured by the fire.

"The Nairobi City County Government stands in prayer with our sisters and brothers in Embakasi Sub County who last night were gravely affected by a devastating fire incident. We pray for the quick recovery of those who were injured and may the Almighty rest in peace the souls of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.

"Following this regrettable incident, all county government emergency response teams are currently on site and on high alert to provide the necessary support. Currently, all County Health and Medical teams are also managing the situation and also working hand in hand with the County Disaster and Risk management teams who continue to provide the necessary support to the victims of the fire incident," the statement read.

Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has cut short her Parliamentary engagements to visit and help affected families.

She has appealed Kenyans to donate blood for those injured in the fire.

Other leaders at the scene include Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Denis Mwangi

