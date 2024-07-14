The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DCI gives update amid confusion over number of bodies retrieved in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Charles Ouma

According to the DCI, some of the bags retrieved contained dog carcass and garbage.

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman's dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff
Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff

The actual count of bodies recovered from an abandoned quarry in Kware area of Nairobi continues to be a controversial subject with rights groups, media reports and eye-witness who were on location giving a different number from that which has been provided by authorities.

According to rights group and eye witnesses, nine bodies were recovered on Friday with five more recovered on Saturday, bringing the tally to 14.

Official government agencies place the figure at nine with reports shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X indicating that six bodies were recovered on Friday, with an additional three recovered on Saturday, bringing the tally to nine.

In an update on its X Account, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated that five bags were recovered from the abandoned quarry on Saturday.

However, not all of them contained human remains as two of the bags were found to contain garbage and a dog carcass.

"Five more nylon bags were retrieved from the quarry today. Three bags contained female body parts: the first bag had two legs from the knee downwards, the second bag contained two body parts, one from the neck to the waist and another from the head to the waist, and the third bag contained a lower limb from the thigh to the knee. The other two bags contained a dog carcass, while the other was full of garbage," the DCI reported.

READ: More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

This contracts eye-witness accounts and reports from reputable media houses that were on location during the recovery exercise.

The crowd that was at the scene demanded that the bags retrieved be opened but police opposed this, leading to a standoff that saw Recce Squad fire into the air before the bags were taken to City Mortuary.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

A video taken shortly after the exercise shows a section of residents alleging foul play, insisting that they witnessed the recovery of bodies and counted more than what was reported as the official number by authorities.

A similar controversy emerged on the number of those killed during the #RejectFinanceBill2024 demos.

Human Rights organisations and activists who documented the number of those killed at more than 40 while official government position placed the figure at a lower number.

Several leaders have weighed in on the matter, calling for speedy investigations and sympathizing with the families of the victims.

READ: Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

“Each of these women was someone's child, sister or friend and no one should undergo such cruelty. Violence against women must end in our country…No parent should ever have to bury their child, especially under such circumstances,” First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto remarked.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto on his part directed state agencies to expedite probe into the matter, noting that those behind the killings must face the law.

“Those who were involved in the death of those kids in the Quarry have to pay. They must be found and action taken against them.

“Killing any Kenyan is against the constitution of Kenya. That process must be expedited and the truth found.” President Ruto noted.

