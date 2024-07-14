DCI gives update amid confusion over number of bodies retrieved in Mukuru kwa Njenga

According to rights group and eye witnesses, nine bodies were recovered on Friday with five more recovered on Saturday, bringing the tally to 14.

Official government agencies place the figure at nine with reports shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on X indicating that six bodies were recovered on Friday, with an additional three recovered on Saturday, bringing the tally to nine.

In an update on its X Account, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated that five bags were recovered from the abandoned quarry on Saturday.

However, not all of them contained human remains as two of the bags were found to contain garbage and a dog carcass.

"Five more nylon bags were retrieved from the quarry today. Three bags contained female body parts: the first bag had two legs from the knee downwards, the second bag contained two body parts, one from the neck to the waist and another from the head to the waist, and the third bag contained a lower limb from the thigh to the knee. The other two bags contained a dog carcass, while the other was full of garbage," the DCI reported.

This contracts eye-witness accounts and reports from reputable media houses that were on location during the recovery exercise.

Demands that the recovered bags be opened &standoff with police

The crowd that was at the scene demanded that the bags retrieved be opened but police opposed this, leading to a standoff that saw Recce Squad fire into the air before the bags were taken to City Mortuary.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

A video taken shortly after the exercise shows a section of residents alleging foul play, insisting that they witnessed the recovery of bodies and counted more than what was reported as the official number by authorities.

A similar controversy emerged on the number of those killed during the #RejectFinanceBill2024 demos.

Human Rights organisations and activists who documented the number of those killed at more than 40 while official government position placed the figure at a lower number.

Mama Rachel Ruto speaks on mutilated bodies recovered in Kware

Several leaders have weighed in on the matter, calling for speedy investigations and sympathizing with the families of the victims.

“Each of these women was someone's child, sister or friend and no one should undergo such cruelty. Violence against women must end in our country…No parent should ever have to bury their child, especially under such circumstances,” First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto remarked.

President William Ruto on his part directed state agencies to expedite probe into the matter, noting that those behind the killings must face the law.

“Those who were involved in the death of those kids in the Quarry have to pay. They must be found and action taken against them.