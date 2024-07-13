Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

Tension remained high during the operation ads the crowd demanded answers from the police with some accusing them of being involved in the deaths.

A standoff that lasted several hours ensued as the locals charged at the police, who were at one point overwhelmed and called for reinforcement.

Five more bodies were recovered on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Human rights groups had on Friday placed the number of bodies recovered at nine and today’s discovery raises the tally to 14 as Kenyans continue to demand for accountability from the government.

Police reinforcement & shots fired

A section of the crowd demanded that the sacs containing the bodies of the deceased be opened.

This prompted officers drown from the Recce squad to open fire into the air to disperse the crowd and allow the team to move the bodies away.

More police officers were deployed to the area, arriving in lorries and containing the situation.

Two water canons were also stationed close by with authorities keenly monitoring the situation.

14 bodies recovered according to witnesses & human rights groups

Controversy emerged on the number of bodies retrieved on Friday with police claiming that only six bodies, all of them female, were recovered.

Eye witnesses and rights organizations however placed the number at nine.

All the bodies were moved to City Mortuary for post-mortem and identification.

It has since emerged that a woman’s horrifying dream involving her missing sister is what led to the discovery of the bodies.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

Moses Baraka who resides in the area and was involved in the recovery efforts recounted that the woman approached him for assistance after her chilling dream which indicated her sister's body might be at the site.