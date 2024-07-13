The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

Charles Ouma

What could have easily been wished away as a dream for a woman searching for her missing sister is turning out to be a tragedy as more bodies have since been retrieved from an abandoned quarry in Kware area of Mukuru Kwa Njenga

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff
Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff

Residents of Mukuru kwa Njenga informal settlements clashed with the police on the second day of retrieving bodies dumped at an abandoned quarry in Kware area.

Recommended articles

Tension remained high during the operation ads the crowd demanded answers from the police with some accusing them of being involved in the deaths.

A standoff that lasted several hours ensued as the locals charged at the police, who were at one point overwhelmed and called for reinforcement.

Five more bodies were recovered on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto
More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Human rights groups had on Friday placed the number of bodies recovered at nine and today’s discovery raises the tally to 14 as Kenyans continue to demand for accountability from the government.

A section of the crowd demanded that the sacs containing the bodies of the deceased be opened.

This prompted officers drown from the Recce squad to open fire into the air to disperse the crowd and allow the team to move the bodies away.

ADVERTISEMENT

More police officers were deployed to the area, arriving in lorries and containing the situation.

Two water canons were also stationed close by with authorities keenly monitoring the situation.

Controversy emerged on the number of bodies retrieved on Friday with police claiming that only six bodies, all of them female, were recovered.

Eye witnesses and rights organizations however placed the number at nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the bodies were moved to City Mortuary for post-mortem and identification.

It has since emerged that a woman’s horrifying dream involving her missing sister is what led to the discovery of the bodies.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry Pulse Live Kenya

Moses Baraka who resides in the area and was involved in the recovery efforts recounted that the woman approached him for assistance after her chilling dream which indicated her sister's body might be at the site.

Both President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are yet to comment on the chilling discovery even as pressure mounts on government agencies to unearth the truth.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto, Mudavadi & Gachagua reveal what Kenyans should expect in new cabinet

Ruto, Mudavadi & Gachagua reveal what Kenyans should expect in new cabinet

Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

More mutilated bodies retrieved from Mukuru Kwa Njenga as pressure mounts on Ruto

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

Raila reacts to discovery of mutilated bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga as focus turns to Ruto

Raila reacts to discovery of mutilated bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga as focus turns to Ruto

Luxury hotel brand takes action against Farah Maalim amid pressure from Gen Z

Luxury hotel brand takes action against Farah Maalim amid pressure from Gen Z

DCI boss sheds more light on discovery of female bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI boss sheds more light on discovery of female bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

President William Ruto's Cabinet

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates