How forensic evidence linked suspects to murder of DCI detective Mayaka

Detective Mayaka who was based at DCI Makadara was driving home in the company of his wife Kemunto Mayaka on August 8, at around 10:00 pm when they were accosted by the three-man gang riding on a motorbike.

The officer had stopped his vehicle to change a flat tyre when the thugs struck. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras mounted at an adjacent building.

The detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, based at the DCI Nairobi regional command flushed out 23-year-old Alex Wanjiru from his grandmother’s home in Ruthingiti.

Investigators believe that Alex is a key member of the gang responsible for the fatal attack on Detective David Mayaka.

A statement from the DCI said the suspect reportedly fled from Kayole immediately after the incident in an attempt to evade the police.

“Earlier, the detectives had impounded the motorbike used by the thugs on the fateful night, a red Boxer registration number KMGJ 350V.

“This is after conducting thorough forensic investigations that placed the suspect and his accomplices at the scene of the incident, at the exact time of the murder,” the statement read in part.

Detectives added that ballistic experts stationed at the DCI National Forensic Lab linked the firearm used in the fatal shooting, a C2, to a series of previous robbery cases within the city.

Two other individuals connected to the murder have also been identified by the investigators.

Seven suspects are also being questioned by detectives over the murder.

“So far, detectives have also identified the two other thugs involved in the murder most foul. They are the main suspect Henry Njihia who fired the shots that took detective Mayaka’s life and John Kamau aka Faruk, who is also armed with a glock pistol,” the DCI revealed.