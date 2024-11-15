DCI names prime suspect in murder of MCA's daughter [Photo]

- Ken Kimathi Gichunuku, also known as Sultan, has been named as the lead suspect in the murder
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have named Ken Kimathi Gichunuku, also known as Sultan, as the lead suspect in the brutal murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri.
Nyakio was the daughter of Kirinyaga Nominated Member of County Assembly, Lucy Njeri.
Nyakio, a Zetech University graduate, was found dead in a rented apartment in Biafra Estate, Thika, after being reported missing for a week.
Her mother and police officers had been conducting a frantic search before the grim discovery.
Lucy Njeri, overwhelmed with grief, recounted her daughter’s last known moments. “Nyakio left our Kamakis home to visit a female friend on Saturday. She was happy and full of life,” the distraught mother shared.
Njeri raised the alarm after several of her calls to her daughter went unanswered, prompting the search.
Nyakio’s body was discovered naked with visible injuries, leading investigators to believe she may have been raped before being strangled to death.
Wanted for murder
The DCI has since released a statement identifying Gichunuku as the primary suspect in the case.
"The young man appearing in the photo below is the prime suspect in the murder of Miss Seth Nyakio Njeri, whose body was found at her friend's house at Biafra Estate within Thika township on October 10, 2024," the statement read.
Authorities revealed that Gichunuku went into hiding after the murder and is now the subject of an intense manhunt.
His criminal past, including a case of threatening to kill presented in court on 25 September 2024, has heightened concerns about his dangerous nature.
Appeal for public assistance
The DCI has appealed to the public for help in locating the fugitive.
"Do you know his whereabouts? Have you any information that might assist in his speedy arrest?" read part of the appeal.
Detectives warned that Gichunuku is considered dangerous and urged caution when approaching or dealing with him.