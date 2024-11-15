The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI names prime suspect in murder of MCA's daughter [Photo]

Amos Robi

Nyakio, a Zetech University graduate, was found dead in a rented apartment in Biafra Estate

A photo of the late Seth Nyakio Njeri
A photo of the late Seth Nyakio Njeri
  • Ken Kimathi Gichunuku, also known as Sultan, has been named as the lead suspect in the murder
  • Nyakio's body was discovered naked with visible injuries, leading investigators to believe she may have been raped before being strangled to death
  • The DCI has appealed to the public for help in locating the fugitive and warned that Gichunuku is considered dangerous

Recommended articles

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have named Ken Kimathi Gichunuku, also known as Sultan, as the lead suspect in the brutal murder of Seth Nyakio Njeri.

Nyakio was the daughter of Kirinyaga Nominated Member of County Assembly, Lucy Njeri.

Nyakio, a Zetech University graduate, was found dead in a rented apartment in Biafra Estate, Thika, after being reported missing for a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mother and police officers had been conducting a frantic search before the grim discovery.

Lucy Njeri, overwhelmed with grief, recounted her daughter’s last known moments. “Nyakio left our Kamakis home to visit a female friend on Saturday. She was happy and full of life,” the distraught mother shared.

Photo of Ken Kimathi, prime suspect in the murder of miss Seth Nyakio Njeri, source: DCI X
Photo of Ken Kimathi, prime suspect in the murder of miss Seth Nyakio Njeri, source: DCI X Photo of Ken Kimathi, prime suspect in the murder of miss Seth Nyakio Njeri, source: DCI X Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kirinyaga MCA shares tragic discovery of daughter's murder after disappearance

Njeri raised the alarm after several of her calls to her daughter went unanswered, prompting the search.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyakio’s body was discovered naked with visible injuries, leading investigators to believe she may have been raped before being strangled to death.

The DCI has since released a statement identifying Gichunuku as the primary suspect in the case.

"The young man appearing in the photo below is the prime suspect in the murder of Miss Seth Nyakio Njeri, whose body was found at her friend's house at Biafra Estate within Thika township on October 10, 2024," the statement read.

Authorities revealed that Gichunuku went into hiding after the murder and is now the subject of an intense manhunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

His criminal past, including a case of threatening to kill presented in court on 25 September 2024, has heightened concerns about his dangerous nature.

The late Seth Nyakio
The late Seth Nyakio The late Seth Nyakio Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How DCI & telcos locate Kenyans even when phone GPS & data are off

The DCI has appealed to the public for help in locating the fugitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Do you know his whereabouts? Have you any information that might assist in his speedy arrest?" read part of the appeal.

Detectives warned that Gichunuku is considered dangerous and urged caution when approaching or dealing with him.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Immigration Department creates special desk for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad

Immigration Department creates special desk for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad

DCI names prime suspect in murder of MCA's daughter [Photo]

DCI names prime suspect in murder of MCA's daughter [Photo]

Education CS defends CBC, university funding model amidst criticism from Bishops

Education CS defends CBC, university funding model amidst criticism from Bishops

Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

Ministry of Health addresses Catholic bishops’ claims on NHIF debts, SHA crisis

Ministry of Health addresses Catholic bishops’ claims on NHIF debts, SHA crisis

KCSE candidates obtain Maisha cards

KCSE candidates obtain Maisha cards

Special privileges gov't has granted Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Special privileges gov't has granted Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

Richest billionaires under 25 years old, how they make their money

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

File image of President William Ruto

5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family thrown into mourning as death strikes