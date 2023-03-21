ADVERTISEMENT
Raila announces anti-govt protests to be held twice a week

Denis Mwangi

Raila Odinga escalates his protest against President William Ruto

Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023
Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has announced that he will be staging anti-government protests twice a week, beginning next week Monday and Thursday.

This move comes in the wake protests held in Nairobi on Monday, in which his supporters engaged police officers in anti-riot police officers.

In his announcement, Odinga said the protests would continue until the government heeds to the opposition's demands.

The former prime minister demanded that the Independent Electoral Commission Boundaries opens its servers to ascertain the results of the presidential election.

He also called on the government to address the cost of living, and suspend the recruitment of IEBC commissioners.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi

Raila announces anti-govt protests to be held twice a week

