LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Denis Mwangi

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has insisted on moving forward with planned mass action protests, despite being warned by the government that they are illegal.

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023

The protest are aimed at addressing issues such as corruption, electoral reforms, and economic development in Kenya.

With tensions running high, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold. In this live blog, we will bring you the latest updates, reactions, and analysis.

twitter.com
twitter.com
Vehicle ferrying Raila Odinga get windshied smashed
Pulse Live Kenya
16:13

Protestors attack water canon dispersing crowds in Eastleigh

16:10

Things cool down along Moi Avenue in Nairobi with most shops closed

16:06

UDA offices in Kisumu vandalised, two vehicles torched

15:39

National Assembly Majority Leader Ndindi Nyoro: This barbaric grandstanding will not yield. They can demonstrate for as long as they wish but Freedom for the people they have beguiled in their imaginary fiefdom is coming to an end

15:34

Police disperses crowd using teargas as Azimio leaders address protestors in Eastleigh

15:22

Raila says the protests will be held every Monday until the cost of living is addressed

15:05

Raila's convoy heads to Eastleigh

15:01

Raila addresses protestors in Kamukunji

14:49

Raila's convoyed blocked from accessing CBD, redirects towards City Stadium

14:46

Police thwart planned press conference at Serena Hotel, Raila Odinga's convoy teargassed

14:24

Raila arrives in Nairobi CBD

14:23

Winnie Odinga arrives at Serena Hotel

twitter.com
twitter.com
13:52

Heavy security deployed to Serena Hotel ahead of media briefing by Azimio leaders

twitter.com
13:40

Azimio leaders give gov't two-hour ultimatum to release arrested MPs

13:13

DP Rigathi Gachagua says the protests in Nairobi have cost the country Sh2 billion

12:41

MP Babu Owino says Azimio will be holding protests on a weekly basis.

13:17

Azimio leaders issue press conference at Parliament Buildings, criticise police responce to protests

12:12

Former Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu and Nakuru ODM chairman Benard Miruka arrested

12:12

Transport operators remove matatus from Nairobi CBD

twitter.com
11:39

Mombasa County, which voted overwhelmingly for Odinga in the last three general elections; 2013, 2017 and 2022, did not witness any kind of street protests and running battles.

10:55

Naivasha residents hold a peaceful demonstration to oppose the Azimio nationwide demonstrations that are currently underway.

twitter.com
10:44

Businesses in Nairobi CBD close after running battles between police and protestors

10:34

National Assembly minority leader Opiyo Wandayi arrested at KICC

10:24

Nariobi Senator Edwin Sifuna leading a group of protestors in Nairobi CBD

Nariobi Senator Edwin Sifuna leading a group of protestors in Nairobi CBD
10:24

Anti-riot police engage demonstrators in running battles in Jacaranda

Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo arrested during Azimio protests at KICC
10:24

Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo arrested during Azimio protests at KICC

twitter.com
09:01

Police lob teargas at protesters trying to access KICC.

08:57

Nyerere Road has been cordoned off by police using barricades, and a water cannon has been positioned in the area.

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
07:16

Police resort to using tear gas in Kibra to disperse demonstrators who were throwing stones and attempting to march towards the Central Business District (CBD).

Pulse Live Kenya
07:15

Anti-riot police deployed to secure KICC, CBD ahead of Azimio demonstrations

07:00

Security officers deployed in parts of Nairobi, roads leading to State House barricaded

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

