ADVERTISEMENT
How Rachel Ruto scored among top 10 most decent first ladies in Africa

Denis Mwangi

Decent Africa Magazine unveils 10 most decent first ladies in the continent

First Lady Rachel Ruto during the launch of empowerment projects for women, youth and people with disabilities in Kajiado County on April 23, 2024
First Lady Rachel Ruto during the launch of empowerment projects for women, youth and people with disabilities in Kajiado County on April 23, 2024

First Lady Rachel Ruto has secured the sixth position in the prestigious 2024 Decent Africa Magazine's list of the continent's top ten First Ladies.

With a Global Decency Index score of 6.6 Decent Africa Magazine applauded her for commitment to women’s rights and empowerment.

Rachel Ruto's background in education has played a pivotal role in shaping her approach to public service.

"Her tenure is marked by her respectful demeanour, event-appropriate engagements, and exceptional ability to connect across cultural boundaries. Her dedicated public service has notably enhanced relations within the East African Community," the magazine wrote.

First Lady Rachel Ruto during a past function
First Lady Rachel Ruto during a past function

Central to Ruto's advocacy efforts is the Joyful Women Organization, an initiative she founded and leads.

The organization is dedicated to transforming the lives of women across Kenya and beyond, with a particular focus on economic empowerment.

One of its flagship programs, the table banking initiative, has revolutionized access to financial services for women, enabling them to start and expand their businesses while supporting their families and communities.

"Rachel Ruto’s advocacy for women’s economic empowerment received international recognition when she was awarded the International Honorary Fellowship Award on Women’s Empowerment at Binary University in Malaysia on 17 January 2014," the publication said.

The magazine highlighted not only Rachel Ruto's significant accomplishments in promoting financial empowerment through various initiatives but also her warm demeanor and passionate body language, which have endeared her to numerous people, establishing her as a cherished and easily approachable figure.

First Lady Rachel Ruto receiving the KISS Humanitarian award
First Lady Rachel Ruto receiving the KISS Humanitarian award

The publication added that her genuine warmth and relatability are not just qualities to admire but also powerful tools she utilizes effectively in advocating for societal issues and fostering a sense of community and solidarity among diverse groups.

READ: Rachel Ruto & Dorcas Rigathi launch 5-year strategic plan to empower Nyanza women

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto
First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto
Top 10 First Ladies in Africa by Decent Africa Magazine

  1. Janet Museveni (Uganda) - 8.3
  2. Mutinta Hichilema (Zambia) - 7.1
  3. Rebecca Akufo-Addo (Ghana) - 6.9
  4. Fatima Jabbe-Bio (Sierra Leone) - 6.8
  5. Dominique Claudine Nouvian Ouattara (Ivory Coast) - 6.7
  6. Rachel Ruto (Kenya) - 6.6
  7. Jeannette Kagame (Rwanda) - 5.9
  8. Ichraf Saïed (Tunisia) - 5.3
  9. Remi Tinubu (Nigeria) - 5.1
  10. Tshepo Motsepe (South Africa) - 5.0
