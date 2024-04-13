Rachel Ruto & Dorcas Rigathi launch 5-year strategic plan to empower Nyanza women

Speaking at the launch of the Professional Association of Nyanza Women (PANY) 2024-2028 Strategic Plan on Friday, the First Lady noted that women play an important role in national development and empowering each other across all levels will see them achieve their potential.

She called for mobilization of resources to implement targeted interventions and invest in helping boys and girls from poor backgrounds in the region access better education.

“We can mobilize resources and implement targeted interventions to allow women to achieve their full potential. This will help reduce poverty experienced in many rural communities which will combine with a high level of dependency leaving families with little disposable income for investment,” explained the First Lady.

Mama Rachel congratulated Nyanza women professionals for uniting for a worthy cause and challenged others across the country to alos come together to address challenges facing their communities.

Sh1Million donation and call to action

She donated Sh1 million to the association that brings together professional women from the six counties in the region who have teamed up to empower each other.

Deputy President’s Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi who was also in attendance urged women to be intentional in sharing their skills, expertise and experience.

“Women must be deliberate and intentional in coming together to share their skills, expertise and experiences. The association has the potential to amplify the women's voices and to bring meaningful changes to Nyanza to the nation and at the global level,” Pastor Rigathi noted.

Professional Association of Nyanza Women, PANY's focus

Explaining the goals of the Professional Association of Nyanza Women, PANY Chairperson Betty Adera noted that it is focused on development issues across the six Nyanza region counties to bring change in society.

“We are now on the frontline redefining the true meaning of sustainable development agenda for our region with the focus on healthcare, education, agriculture, climate change and financial inclusion,” Adera stated.

The event was also graced by Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru and ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo.