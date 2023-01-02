CS Duale tips military man to succeed him as MP ahead of Thursday by-election

With just days to the January 5 election, CS Duale joined 500 leaders drawn from the elders, professionals, women and youth of the Borana community where they unanimously declared support for Barrow.

"Hii imeenda na UDA! (this one goes to UDA)" Duale posted after the Monday meeting.

Pulse Live Kenya

Though there are eight candidates gunning to succeed Duale as the constituency's MP, it has been seen as a two-horse race with the other top contender being UDM candidate Nasir Mohamed Dolal 'Jofle'.

Speaking at a campaign on Sunday, Dolal stated: "It has not been an easy ride for me since I declared my candidature in this by election. They tried to block my candidature through the UDM party, but my brother senator Roba remained firm and stood with me. I thank God we are here today with a few days remaining to the D- day."

Dolal has lost the seat to Duale in the last three elections (2013, 2017 & 2022), coming in second every year.