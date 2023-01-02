ADVERTISEMENT
CS Duale tips military man to succeed him as MP ahead of Thursday by-election

Miriam Mwende

Garissa Township will elect a new MP on January 5 after Duale accepted appointment as CS.

Defence CS Aden Duale has endorsed the UDA candidate, Major (Rtd) Mohamed Barrow Dekow, in the upcoming Garissa Township MP by-election.

With just days to the January 5 election, CS Duale joined 500 leaders drawn from the elders, professionals, women and youth of the Borana community where they unanimously declared support for Barrow.

"Hii imeenda na UDA! (this one goes to UDA)" Duale posted after the Monday meeting.

READ: Why Ruto has sent a military plane full of supplies to South Sudan

Though there are eight candidates gunning to succeed Duale as the constituency's MP, it has been seen as a two-horse race with the other top contender being UDM candidate Nasir Mohamed Dolal 'Jofle'.

Speaking at a campaign on Sunday, Dolal stated: "It has not been an easy ride for me since I declared my candidature in this by election. They tried to block my candidature through the UDM party, but my brother senator Roba remained firm and stood with me. I thank God we are here today with a few days remaining to the D- day."

READ: Duale's response to claims he doesn't behave like a Defence CS

Dolal has lost the seat to Duale in the last three elections (2013, 2017 & 2022), coming in second every year.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

