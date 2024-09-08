One of the photos shared featured a banner with the drawing of an expectant woman holding her baby bump with the words: "We can Bearly wait!"

The décor at the event was a perfect blend of white, brown, peach and orange.

Dennis Okari's wife Joy Naomi stirs social media with photos of exquisite baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulatory messages to Dennis Okari and wife Joy Naomi

Photos of the event presumed to be hers and captioned: "Grateful 🙌🏽🙌🏽" saw netizens flock to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

florence.sitati: God is good... congratulations Naomi!🤗🕊✨️❤️

ADVERTISEMENT

i.a.m_linet: Congratulations love❤️❤️ The Lord has always done it for you and you are a living prove that He lives in us

giftwak: Congratulations girl and this is sooo cute 😍

makenasophie: Sooo happy for you. Congratulations 🎊 ❤️❤️

kiiomoreen: Congratulations 🙌 see what the lord has done

ADVERTISEMENT

terry_kahiga: Glory to God in the highest 🙌🙌 we celebrate with you

joynyaksmanje: Oh my, congratulations my dear🥰🥳. God is good, all the time

maggie_rutere: In His Own Time ,He Makes Everything Beautiful 🙏🏿.. Congratulations 🎉👏🏿

Dennis Okaris's proposal & wedding Naomi Joy

ADVERTISEMENT

The journalist proposed to Naomi at Eka Hotel with friends and relatives in attendance.

During the engagement, Okari promised to love his now wife forever.

"The answer that I will get today will be etched in my memories for as long as I live. I will love you with all the wisdom that God will give me and not just to love you but also to love Him as well and to serve His people." Okari stated when he proposed.

The accomplished journalist wedded Joy Naomi in a lavish invite-only wedding at Ridgeways Baptist Church in Nairobi in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Okari with his wife Joy Naomi Pulse Live Kenya

They have been together for more than five years and have been celebrating their beautiful love story, occasionally taking to social media to celebrate special events while still keeping their marriage away from the glare of the cameras.

"Delighted to share another trip around the sun with you. Happy 4th anniversary my love @naomy_joy_o," Okari wrote while marking their fourth wedding anniversary on February 15 2023.

"I cherish you my love, my king and I wish you well in life, you are my treasure..."read part of Naomi's birthday message in response to Okari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okari was previously married to media star Betty Kyallo but parted ways six months after their wedding.