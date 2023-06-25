The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Dennis Okari reveals special act he did in place of dowry payment for his wife

Amos Robi

Dennis Okari said he was financially unstable and did not pay dowry for his wife Naomi Joy

Dennis Okari and his wife Naomi Joy
Dennis Okari and his wife Naomi Joy

Marriage customs and traditions vary across cultures, and one important aspect in many African societies is the payment of dowry.

However, media personality Dennis Okari on Saturday, June 24 shared a personal revelation about his marriage to Naomi Joy, explaining why he did not pay dowry for his wife. Financial limitations at the time of their wedding led to an open conversation between the couple and a unique agreement with Naomi's family.

During a Daughters of Zion meeting at Jubilee Christian Church, Okari opened up about the financial constraints he faced during his wedding preparations. He revealed that he had an honest conversation with his wife, disclosing his financial situation and expressing his inability to fulfill traditional dowry requirements.

"I never paid dowry. When you get into marriage, you learn it is like a transaction. My wife and I sat down, and I told her, 'this is the money I have in my account. If your uncles want to charge me 10 cows and other things, I don't have that kind of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So I'm going to give you a wedding, I'll take you to a nice place for honeymoon, I'll get you a house, but for now I don't have this kind of money" he said.

Dennis Okari and his wife Joy Naomi
Dennis Okari and his wife Joy Naomi Dennis Okari and his wife Joy Naomi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

Visiting Naomi's family alongside his father and uncles, Okari was prepared for the customary dowry negotiations. However, he was pleasantly surprised when Naomi's family expressed their contentment without asking for any dowry payment.

"They came out of the house and told me, you're the luckiest human being on earth. They didn't ask for anything," Okari said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media personality emphasized that while he did not pay dowry in the traditional sense, he found an alternative way to honor his wife and her family as a year later he built his mother-in-law a house.

"I never paid dowry but did something special," he asserted.

Okari shared that he had initially sworn off the idea of getting married again due to the emotional pain he experienced during his divorce from his first marriage. However, he revealed that his faith played a significant role in his healing process.

READ: 8 Media personalities who married their colleagues

ADVERTISEMENT

Okari expressed God's intervention in his life and how divine intervention led him to meet and marry a wife whom he had fervently prayed for.

As Okari and Naomi marked their fourth wedding anniversary a few months ago, they continue to cherish their relationship and demonstrate their commitment to each other.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dennis Okari reveals special act he did in place of dowry payment for his wife

Dennis Okari reveals special act he did in place of dowry payment for his wife

How to tell that your guy has multiple partners

How to tell that your guy has multiple partners

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken popcorn

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken popcorn

Kagwe Mungai opens up on past heartbreak, musical therapy & finding love again

Kagwe Mungai opens up on past heartbreak, musical therapy & finding love again

Jalango's boys club flexes on Subaru boys with their fleet of Range Rovers

Jalango's boys club flexes on Subaru boys with their fleet of Range Rovers

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

Ruto's mother covers journalist in short dress with shuka, explains why [WATCH]

Ruto's mother covers journalist in short dress with shuka, explains why [WATCH]

9 types of men you'll encounter

9 types of men you'll encounter

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A couple in bed

What do men look for in side chicks?

How to know you’re friends with a female psychopath [Adobestock]

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

Couple arguing

Fighting with your partner helps you live longer - Study

Trevor Ombija

Trevor Ombija falls in love again after healing from heartbreak