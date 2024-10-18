What follows after MPs give nod for appointment of Kindiki as DP

The National Assembly on Friday approved the nomination of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as Kenya’s next Deputy President.

This decision follows the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, marking a significant shift in Kenya’s political landscape.

National Assembly vote

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto’s choice of Kithure Kindiki was backed by an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

Of the 236 members of parliament present, all voted in favour of the nomination. The decision was made after a minor technical glitch during the first round of electronic voting, forcing lawmakers to vote twice.

In announcing the result, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula stated: "The nomination is herewith declared passed by the House and the Speaker will transmit the result to the president and the speaker will also sign a gazette notice to this effect."

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Next steps in the appointment process

With parliamentary approval secured, President William Ruto will formally appoint Kithure Kindiki as his principal assistant.

The official swearing-in ceremony will take place once the president has set a date. Until then, Kindiki will continue in his current role as the Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary.

Kindiki's promotion to Deputy President comes at a crucial time as the government seeks stability following Gachagua's impeachment.

The new Deputy President will be tasked with supporting President Ruto in managing the country's key priorities, especially in the areas of governance and security, where Kindiki already has considerable experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kithure Kindiki has served as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, overseeing the country’s security apparatus.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Kindiki’s rise to this prominent position also underscores his influence within the current administration.