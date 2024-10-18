The sports category has moved to a new website.

What follows after MPs give nod for appointment of Kindiki as DP

Amos Robi

With parliamentary approval secured, Kithure Kindiki is inches away from becoming the principal assistant to President William Ruto

Deputy President nominee Prof Kithure Kindiki
Deputy President nominee Prof Kithure Kindiki
  • President William Ruto's choice of Kindiki backed by overwhelming majority in parliament
  • Kindiki's appointment follows impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
  • Kindiki to continue as Cabinet Secretary until formal appointment as Deputy President

The National Assembly on Friday approved the nomination of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as Kenya’s next Deputy President.

This decision follows the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, marking a significant shift in Kenya’s political landscape.

President William Ruto’s choice of Kithure Kindiki was backed by an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.

Of the 236 members of parliament present, all voted in favour of the nomination. The decision was made after a minor technical glitch during the first round of electronic voting, forcing lawmakers to vote twice.

In announcing the result, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula stated: "The nomination is herewith declared passed by the House and the Speaker will transmit the result to the president and the speaker will also sign a gazette notice to this effect."

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki,
Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 grounds Senate upheld to impeach DP Gachagua

With parliamentary approval secured, President William Ruto will formally appoint Kithure Kindiki as his principal assistant.

The official swearing-in ceremony will take place once the president has set a date. Until then, Kindiki will continue in his current role as the Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary.

Kindiki's promotion to Deputy President comes at a crucial time as the government seeks stability following Gachagua's impeachment.

The new Deputy President will be tasked with supporting President Ruto in managing the country's key priorities, especially in the areas of governance and security, where Kindiki already has considerable experience.

Kithure Kindiki has served as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, overseeing the country’s security apparatus.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kithure Kindiki - Education, time with Ruto at ICC, net worth, wife, children

Kindiki’s rise to this prominent position also underscores his influence within the current administration.

As Deputy President, he is expected to play an even larger role in steering the government’s agenda alongside President Ruto.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

