ADVERTISEMENT
Kithure Kindiki: Education, time with Ruto at ICC, net worth, wife, children

Lynet Okumu

Abraham Kithure Kindiki is a distinguished Kenyan politician and legal scholar: He has 8 siblings who are accomplished scholars in various fields.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki meeting immigration officials at Nyayo House on September 8, 2023

Abraham Kithure Kindiki is a prominent Kenyan politician and legal scholar known for his contributions to both academia and politics.

With a distinguished career spanning almost three decades, Kindiki has held various elective, academic, and government positions, shaping Kenya’s legal landscape and political discourse.

Following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto on October 18, nominated Kithure Kindiki as the new Deputy President.

President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki
President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki
Kithure Kindiki was born on January 16, 1972, in Tharaka. Kithure who has eight siblings(4 brothers and 4 sisters), began his education in Tharaka before continuing at Lenana School.

In 1998, he earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Moi University. Two years later, he obtained a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Human Rights Law and Democracy from the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

In 2001, he attended the Kenya School of Law, where he completed the Advocates' Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Studies, a prerequisite for qualifying as an advocate in Kenya.

He furthered his education by obtaining a PhD in International Law from the University of Pretoria in 2002.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting

Lecturer of law at Moi University - Following his Master's degree, Kindiki began his teaching career at Moi University in Eldoret, where he spent three years shaping future legal professionals.

Senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi - Kindiki later transitioned to the University of Nairobi, where he dedicated a decade to honing his expertise.

He progressed through various academic ranks, ultimately becoming an associate professor. Additionally, he held administrative roles, including Head of the Public Law Department from 2005 to 2007 and Associate Dean at the Faculty of Law from 2007 to 2010.

International academic pursuits - Kindiki’s scholarly pursuits extended beyond Kenya, as he served as a visiting lecturer at prestigious institutions, including the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil and the Central European University in Budapest.

Public service - In 2008, Kindiki was appointed by President Mwai Kibaki as Secretary of the National Cohesion Commission but resigned just three months later.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki,
Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki,

Kithure Kindiki's political journey began in 2013, when he was elected as the Tharaka Nithi County Senator.

He served as the Senate Majority Leader and was later re-elected in 2017, taking on the role of Deputy Senate Speaker until his removal in May 2020 after a vote of no confidence initiated by his then party, Jubilee.

Kindiki was a top contender to be William Ruto’s running mate in the presidential campaign, but the position went to Rigathi Gachagua instead. Instead, he was appointed as the Minister of the Interior.

After being dismissed from the cabinet on July 11, 2024, he was reappointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Administration of National Government on July 19, 2024.

Ultimately, on October 18, Kindiki was nominated as the new Deputy President by President William Ruto.

President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.
President William Ruto, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during meeting with and National Government Administration Officers at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete.
Kithure Kindiki comes from a family of scholars, with five of his siblings being professors and four others pursuing doctoral degrees. His siblings include:

  • Jonah Nyagah Kindiki: Professor of International Education and Policy at Moi University
  • Moses Mpuria Kindiki: Professor of Political Economy at Maasai Mara University
  • Stephen Kithinji Kindiki: Professor of Linguistics at Daystar University
  • Isaiah Kindiki: Professor of Soil Physics
  • Ruth Kindiki: Professional Community Worker
  • Sarah Kindiki: Microbiologist at Masinde Muliro University
  • Margaret Kindiki: PhD candidate in Parasitology
  • Mary Kindiki: Food Technologist
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023
In August 2024, Kithure Kindiki revealed a significant rise in his net worth from Sh544 million to Sh694 million, marking an increase of about 28%.

Kindiki explained that his financial growth was legitimate, emphasising that his wealth was earned through the successful performance of his law firm, savings, and other things such as vehicles valued at Sh17 million.

Kindiki owns two homes, one in Nairobi and another in Tharaka Nithi, valued at Sh190 million. Additionally, he possesses parcels of land and buildings worth Sh235 million.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
Kindiki has made significant strides in his career. He is a licensed counsel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague and has practiced law for over 22 years, gaining recognition as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

He has also engaged in consultancy work for various organisations, including COMESA, IGAD, and the African Union (AU), and has published 32 works.

Kithure Kindiki’s career has not been without controversy. Notable issues include:

ICC representation - Kindiki first gained public attention in 2011 when he represented President William Ruto at the ICC.

Removal from deputy speaker position - In May 2020, he was removed from his position as Deputy Speaker of the Senate following accusations of violating various laws and disrespecting the President by failing to attend a State House meeting.

Discrimination lawsuit - In October 2021, a court ordered a law firm linked to Kindiki to pay KSh 2.2 million to an advocate who was dismissed for being pregnant. The court ruled this dismissal violated the advocate’s rights and described Kindiki’s conduct as egregious.

Disagreement with Gachagua - In June 2024, Kindiki publicly criticised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for pursuing sectarian interests while holding a national office.

File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.
File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.
Kithure Kindiki married Joyce Gatiiria Njagi in 2001. Together, they have three children.

ADVERTISEMENT

