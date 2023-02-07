ADVERTISEMENT
List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

Lynet Okumu

After the untimely death of Prof. George Magoha in January 2023, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the government would take care of all the funeral expenses.

The late Professor George Magoha
The late Professor George Magoha

To ensure smooth activities running before and during the burial of the late prof George Magoha, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made various pledges to the family.

Speaking to the press after visiting Magoha's home on Monday, 6, 2023, ICT Minister Eliud Owalo said that most of the pledges had been fulfilled, and a few of them are yet to be fulfilled on the burial date.

“We are constantly in touch with the family to ensure everything runs smoothly. We will remain available until after the burial,” he added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he visited former Education CS George Magoha’s family on Saturday, January 28, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua when he visited former Education CS George Magoha’s family on Saturday, January 28, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Here are the pledges given by the government concerning the burial of prof George Magoha

Through the ministry of Defense, the state will ferry Magoha's body to his home for burial on Saturday, 11, 2023, using a military helicopter.

According to Owalo, the body will be ferried on Friday, February 10, 2023.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo
ICT CS Eliud Owalo Pulse Live Kenya

“We made commitments, and we have lived up to them. We will airlift the body on Friday and provide logistical support," Said Owalo.

The government noted that Magoha's close family members would also be ferried to the burial in the same military helicopter.

According to the government, Magoha's family will not incur any cash for purchasing food, chairs, and tents used during the burial.

All the necessities will be provided by the government instead.

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to providing food that will be eaten by everyone who will attend the grave, the government will also distribute food to the people of Umiru Nyamninia village in Siaya County.

"The relief food we promised is already on the ground,” said Owalo.

In a media briefing on Friday, February 3, former Ministry of Education PS Julius Jwan said that the family would hold several processions where Magoha’s body would be taken to several locations that had a particular association with the late former CS.

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

The burial will take place on February 11, but leading up to the date, the family has planned various funeral events.

On February 8, a farewell caravan shall proceed from Lee Funeral Home through some of the places that defined Professor Magoha's adult life.

These special locations include the College of Health Sciences at Kenyatta National Hospital, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters, the Nigerian High Commission, Saint George's Primary School, the Kenya National Examinations Council, on Dennis Pritt Road, State House Girls, the University of Nairobi graduation square and Starehe Boys Centre.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

