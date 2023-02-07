List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

Speaking to the press after visiting Magoha's home on Monday, 6, 2023, ICT Minister Eliud Owalo said that most of the pledges had been fulfilled, and a few of them are yet to be fulfilled on the burial date.

“We are constantly in touch with the family to ensure everything runs smoothly. We will remain available until after the burial,” he added.

Here are the pledges given by the government concerning the burial of prof George Magoha

Ferry Magoha's body using a military helicopter

Through the ministry of Defense, the state will ferry Magoha's body to his home for burial on Saturday, 11, 2023, using a military helicopter.

According to Owalo, the body will be ferried on Friday, February 10, 2023.

“We made commitments, and we have lived up to them. We will airlift the body on Friday and provide logistical support," Said Owalo.

Transport close family members using a helicopter

The government noted that Magoha's close family members would also be ferried to the burial in the same military helicopter.

Provide food, tents, and chairs

According to the government, Magoha's family will not incur any cash for purchasing food, chairs, and tents used during the burial.

All the necessities will be provided by the government instead.

Distribute relief food to the locals at the burial

In addition to providing food that will be eaten by everyone who will attend the grave, the government will also distribute food to the people of Umiru Nyamninia village in Siaya County.

"The relief food we promised is already on the ground,” said Owalo.

In a media briefing on Friday, February 3, former Ministry of Education PS Julius Jwan said that the family would hold several processions where Magoha’s body would be taken to several locations that had a particular association with the late former CS.

The burial will take place on February 11, but leading up to the date, the family has planned various funeral events.

On February 8, a farewell caravan shall proceed from Lee Funeral Home through some of the places that defined Professor Magoha's adult life.