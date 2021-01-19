The burial of Rurii MCA Mburu Githinji was on Tuesday brought to a standstill after a section of politicians caused a disruption.

Reports indicate that the politicians are part of the Tanga Tanga faction associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

It is said that the commotion begun after the politicians were denied an opportunity to address mourners and instead decided to forcefully take over the ceremony.

According to reports, Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau was first to speak and demanded to have her colleagues also address the gathering despite protests from clergy.

When the leader of the ceremony seemed to refuse her demand, rowdy youth from the crowd begun to approach the podium and eventually Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho grabbed the microphones and invited his colleagues to speak.

Other Tanga Tanga MPs present at the funeral were Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Gathiru Mwangi (Embakasi Central) and Tinderet Ward MCA Kipkirui Chepkwony.