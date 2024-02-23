Destruction causes last minute changes in Kelvin Kiptum's funeral arrangements

This decision comes after a tumultuous episode where strong winds hit the original venue, causing substantial damage to property on Thursday.

The organisers, in a statement to the media, cited the adverse weather conditions as the primary reason behind the relocation.

Recent photographs obtained vividly illustrate the aftermath of the fierce winds that battered the Chepsamo venue.

Destruction of property causes last minute changes in Kelvin Kiptum's burial arrangements Pulse Live Kenya

Tents, meticulously erected for the solemn occasion, were uprooted and tossed about like leaves in a storm.

Some of these tents, propelled by the forceful gusts, collided with parked cars, amplifying the already dire situation.

Despite the logistical challenges posed by the venue change, preparations for Kelvin Kiptum's final farewell remain in place.

The stage is now set for his interment at his farm in Naiberi, a poignant moment that will undoubtedly be marked by solemn reflection and heartfelt tributes.

Kiptum's untimely demise in a tragic road accident on February 11, 2024, sent shockwaves through the global athletics community, leaving behind a legacy that transcends mere sporting achievements.

As the world bids adieu to a remarkable athlete, dignitaries from various spheres are expected to pay their respects at Kiptum's funeral.

Among the esteemed guests expected to grace the solemn occasion are President William Ruto, along with other state dignitaries and luminaries within the athletics fraternity.

What actually killed Kelvin Kiptum - Gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor concluded the much-anticipated postmortem examination of Kelvin Kiptum's body.

The late athlete, whose life was abruptly ended in a catastrophic motor vehicle accident in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, has been at the centre of rigorous investigations to uncover the precise circumstances leading to his untimely death.

Detailed Postmortem Findings

Dr. Oduor's findings provide a clearer picture of the severe injuries that ultimately led to Kiptum's death.

The examination revealed that Kiptum suffered from extensive trauma, including severe head injuries characterized by significant skull fractures primarily at the base of the skull.

The impact of these injuries was so intense that it caused the spinal cord to intrude into the cranial cavity, indicating the sheer force of the accident.

The report further detailed multiple rib fractures, with the first to third ribs fractured on the left side and the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and seventh ribs fractured on the right side. Additionally, there was a contusion on the lungs, pointing to injuries sustained to the lungs as well.

Cause of Death and Ongoing Investigations

According to Dr. Oduor, the lethal combination of severe head injuries and the associated trauma is indicative of a violent motor vehicle accident.

“So what actually killed the late Kelvin was severe head injuries, which when I look at them, they look more like something caused by a motor vehicle accident,” he told the press.

These findings have been crucial in piecing together the last moments of Kiptum's life and establishing the cause of death with a higher degree of certainty.

In the pursuit of comprehensive clarity, samples have been collected for a full toxicology analysis. This step is pivotal in investigating whether any substances present in Kiptum's system could have influenced the circumstances leading to the accident.