ADVERTISEMENT
What DCI found out after tracing 3 hotels Kelvin Kiptum visited before crash

Denis Mwangi

Kenya’s senior-most homicide detective Martin Nyuguto has joined the team investigating the death of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

The team of detectives from the DCI retraced Kiptum’s last moments before the accident that also claimed the life of his coach Garvais Hakizimana.

Police collected information from three hotels that the star athlete visited that night before heading home.

Kelvin Kiptum, whose dedication and prowess on the track were unmatched, spent his last hours engaging in seemingly routine activities, unaware of the fate that awaited him.

The first stop was the Talex Inn Restaurant Pub and Car Wash, located along the scenic Iten-Eldoret road, a hub for athletes and locals alike.

CCTV footage obtained from the establishment shows the athlete’s Toyota Premio entering the joint.

In the video, Kiptum is seen conversing with an unidentified man before the two left for an unknown location.

READ: Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

Later Kiptum and his companions made their way to The Well Irish Pub and Restaurant at Rupa Mall.

Jeremy Kipkorir, a supervisor at the establishment, noted their arrival at 6:36 pm and departure shortly before 9:00 pm.

The final leg of their journey took them to The Grand Miarmir Guest House in Annex, off the Eldoret-Nairobi highway, about 14 kilometres away from Rupa Mall.

According to the security checkpoint, the vehicle arrived at 9:12 p.m. suggesting that the journey to a little over 10 minutes.

It was here that Kiptum, Hakizimana, and Chepkurui shared a meal, with Kiptum opting for his favoured dish of meat and boiled bananas.

The guest house's director, Elphas Sitienei, confirmed their presence and their choice to spend time in the VIP lounge.

The serene evening took a tragic turn as the trio departed from The Grand Miarmir Guest House at about 10:16 p.m when he paid the bill via mobile money, embarking on a drive toward the training base in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet.

The accident occurred at Flax Junction, a mere 36 kilometres from their last known location.

Initial investigations suggest that the vehicle, a Toyota Premio, veered off the road at high speed, colliding with a tree in a devastating crash.

READ: Why Kelvin Kiptum's airbags didn't deploy during accident

Despite the absence of mechanical defects or adverse weather conditions, the accident's cause remains under scrutiny, with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and local police offering insights into the vehicle's condition and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The site of the accident, now marked by flowers and a wooden poster bearing 'Kiptum Road', stands as a poignant reminder of the fateful night.

According to police, the survivor of the accident, Sharon, said she alerted Kiptum about the vehicle veering off the road but it was too late.

