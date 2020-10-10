Details have emerged on discussions that transpired during President Uhuru Kenyatta's Thursday Cabinet meeting.

According to a report carried by the Saturday Standard, a section of cabinet secretaries confronted Deputy President William Ruto on the ongoing "Tanga Tanga politics" that has seen some of them insulted in public.

While speaking during the meeting chaired by the president and attended by DP Ruto, one CS is said to have blamed the recent tragic political rally in Kenol, Murang'a County to the DP and his allies.

The CS was backed by yet another of his colleagues who noted that the DP's meetings are flouting Covid-19 regulations set by the Ministry of Health.

"The DP is here and he is the one who is encouraging his allies to call people, including CSs here, names. We are being abused every day by his confidants, and it is not fair," the unnamed CS stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairs a cabinet meeting held on Thursday October 8, 2020

According to the report, the DP was given an opportunity to respond to the accusations against him and he denied them.

James Orengo

Siaya Senator James Orengo on Friday alluded to the heated cabinet meeting divulging that it was Interior CS Fred Matiang'i who put DP Ruto on the spot.

According to the Senator, the DP shied away from an opportunity to defend himself in front of the President.

"The CSs asked the DP hard questions but Ruto could not speak. Then when he left State House he started attacking Matiang'i. Let him keep quiet or face me," Senator Orengo stated.

