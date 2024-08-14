The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman

Denis Mwangi

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman met CS Joho in his office on Wednesday

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho, today held a significant meeting with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.
Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho, today held a significant meeting with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

The discussions focused on enhancing the Kenya-U.S. partnership in critical areas such as mining, the blue economy, and maritime affairs, all of which are vital to Kenya's economic growth and job creation efforts.

During the meeting, Joho emphasised the importance of these sectors in driving Kenya's economic development, particularly in terms of generating employment opportunities for the country's youth.

He highlighted the long-standing cordial relations between Kenya and the United States, noting that this partnership continues to flourish for the mutual benefit of both nations.

"These areas contribute fully to Kenya’s economic growth and equally have the potential of creating jobs for our young people," Joho stated, underlining the potential of the discussed sectors to address some of Kenya's most pressing economic challenges.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.
Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi. Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

The meeting was also attended by key ministry officials, including Principal Secretaries Elijah Mwangi (Mining), Betsy Njagi (Blue Economy and Fisheries), and Geoffrey Eyanae Kaituko (Maritime Affairs and Shipping).

The engagement with Ambassador Whitman comes at a time when Kenya is seeking to bolster its investment in the blue economy and maritime sectors, areas that have been identified as critical to the country's long-term economic strategy.

READ: Sh120 billion target & other tough KPIs Ruto has set for Joho

The U.S. has been a key partner in these efforts, providing both technical and financial support to help Kenya realise its goals in these sectors.

As Kenya continues to explore and expand its mining, blue economy, and maritime industries, today's meeting marks an important step in strengthening international cooperation, particularly with the United States.

The outcomes of this partnership are expected to have a positive impact on the country's economic landscape, providing much-needed growth and opportunities in the years to come.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.
Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi. Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

This meeting reflects the ongoing commitment of both nations to work together in areas that are not only beneficial to their economies but also to the well-being of their citizens.

The partnership between Kenya and the U.S. remains a cornerstone of the two countries' bilateral relations, with today's discussions further solidifying this important relationship.

Denis Mwangi

