Sh120 billion target & other tough KPIs Ruto has set for Joho

President William Ruto has outlined an ambitious plan to generate up to Sh120 billion from Kenya's blue economy in the next three years.

Speaking at a townhall session with Mombasa residents, President Ruto detailed the key performance indicators (KPIs) that former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, recently nominated to the Ministry of Mining, Maritime Affairs, and Blue Economy, will be tasked with achieving.

President Ruto emphasised that his new Cabinet members will have new terms and are expected to deliver concrete results for the Kenyan people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the importance of the blue economy, Ruto shared a comprehensive strategy that Joho will spearhead, implement, and report on.

Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto explained that upon assuming office, he altered the existing blue economy program, which was funded by the World Bank that primarily focused on constructing buildings, and organising seminars and workshops.

He informed the partners that he would not implement the program unless it targeted the needs of the Kenyan people.

"I changed that program and I told our partners I will not implement this program if it is not going to target what is important for the people of Kenya. Our development partners and I must thank the World Bank, they agreed with me, and we changed that program.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is the program that brought me here on Friday. I was at the Mombasa showground. We gave about Sh1.7 billion to 612 fishing groups so that they can change their livelihoods,” he said.

He committed to purchasing 25 deep-sea fishing boats because the current fleet of about 120 boats, previously acquired for fishermen, could not venture far and could only be used for one to three hours.

The new boats, he explained, would be able to stay out for a day or two, allowing them to catch enough fish needed for the country.

Ruto also revealed that Kenya has licensed its first industrial fishing vessel, flying the Kenyan flag, capable of month-long deep-sea expeditions.

“For the first time in history, we have licensed an industrial fishing vessel flying the Kenyan flag. One that can go for one month into the deep sea and get us tuna and get us all the other fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The ship is going to be making about Sh4 billion into Kenya every year processing the fish here in Kenya, exporting the fish from here in Kenya, and my intention is to have 10 of those industrial fishing boats minimum by 2027,” Ruto stated.

President William Ruto issues grants to fishing groups drawn from Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale, Lamu and Kilifi Counties. Pulse Live Kenya

Furthermore, President Ruto outlined significant investments in infrastructure and training to support the blue economy.

Joho will also be expected to ensure the establishment of the first National Mariculture Resource and Training Center to equip fishermen and women and people working in that space with the relevant skills and competences.

"We have trained 6,602 cockswains to be able to unlock the potential in our fishing space,” President Ruto elaborated.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit to Kwale, Ruto also announced the construction of a Sh2.6 billion fishing port in Shimoni, further underscoring the administration’s commitment to the blue economy.

Pulse Live Kenya

In closing, President Ruto conveyed his expectations to Joho, “In fact, it is a conversation that I have already had with my friend Joho, and I have told him this is the minimum I expect of you, God-willing, when you are cleared by Parliament”