Details of President Ruto's meeting with Bill Gates

During the virtual meeting, the head of state also expressed his gratitude for the foundation’s efforts in transforming the lives of Kenyans.

“We undertake to work together in tackling the climate change crisis for the prosperity of all,” President Ruto said.

President William Ruto in a virtual meeting with Bill Gates and officials of the Gates Foundation on August 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The meeting comes ahead of the Africa Climate Week that will be hosted in Kenya from September 4 to September 8.

Kenya will also host the African Climate Action Summit from September 4 to September 6.

Both events will take place concurrently at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

The Gates Foundation’s efforts in Kenya have focused on empowering individuals, improving livelihoods, and addressing key challenges such as poverty, gender inequality, and climate change.

Through its investments and partnerships, the Gates Foundation has also made a significant impact in the areas of agriculture, finance, and reproductive health.

In November 2022, President Ruto welcomed Bill Gates’ decision to open a sub-regional office in Kenya.

Gates made the announcement in a meeting with the head of state and commended the President on the Hustler Fund.

President William Ruto and American Billionaire Bill Gates Pulse Live Kenya

He said it would financially empower ordinary Kenyans to generate an income and create wealth

