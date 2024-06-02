Listen & mark those not fighting for our people – Gachagua declares as UDA wrangles escalate

Speaking at an event on Saturday night, the DP explained at anyone opposed to the proposal is not a true friend of the Mountain and a defender of the region.

He urged people from the region to carefully monitor utterances of politicians and mark those against the proposal that placed him on a collision path with a number of President William Ruto’s allies.

Gachagua revisits one man, one vote, one Shilling revenue-sharing formula

Without delving into the details of how the region should treat those opposed to the one man, one vote, one Shilling revenue-sharing formula should be DP Gachagua urged the region to consider those fighting for its interest as heroes.

“Listen to the politicians as they speak, those who are fighting for our people to get what they deserve are the heroes of our community. Those who are not should be marked so that everyone knows who they are,” Gachagua stated.

DP Gachagua speaking at the Ngogoyo Laikipia Music Extravaganza fans at Old House, Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County on Saturday, June 1 Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that he will remain fearless and speak when things are not moving in the right direction while also explaining his recent absence from the public.

“Whenever I remain silent, there is something that is not moving in the right direction but you know whenever anything is amiss, I will speak about it," added the DP.

Mount Kenya Unity &reports of fallout with Ruto

He added that he is keen on uniting the region and advancing its development agenda as this is the only way to secure a prosperous future for the restless region that overwhelmingly voted for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Amid reports of a fallout in UDA, the DP and his allies came out guns blazing and accused a section of politicians and officials of interfering with Mount Kenya politics and working against efforts to unite the region.

