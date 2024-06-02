The sports category has moved to a new website.

Listen & mark those not fighting for our people – Gachagua declares as UDA wrangles escalate

Charles Ouma

DP Gachagua digs in as UDA wrangles take new twist

DP Gachagua speaking at the Ngogoyo Laikipia Music Extravaganza fans at Old House, Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County on Saturday, June 1
DP Gachagua speaking at the Ngogoyo Laikipia Music Extravaganza fans at Old House, Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County on Saturday, June 1

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has continued with his push for the one man, one vote, one Shilling revenue-sharing formula, urging voters in Mount Kenya region to mark any politician not supporting what would benefit the region.

Speaking at an event on Saturday night, the DP explained at anyone opposed to the proposal is not a true friend of the Mountain and a defender of the region.

READ: Mudavadi confirms UDA-ANC merger talks as Ruto's team eyes more options beyond Mt Kenya

He urged people from the region to carefully monitor utterances of politicians and mark those against the proposal that placed him on a collision path with a number of President William Ruto’s allies.

Without delving into the details of how the region should treat those opposed to the one man, one vote, one Shilling revenue-sharing formula should be DP Gachagua urged the region to consider those fighting for its interest as heroes.

“Listen to the politicians as they speak, those who are fighting for our people to get what they deserve are the heroes of our community. Those who are not should be marked so that everyone knows who they are,” Gachagua stated.

DP Gachagua speaking at the Ngogoyo Laikipia Music Extravaganza fans at Old House, Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County on Saturday, June 1
DP Gachagua speaking at the Ngogoyo Laikipia Music Extravaganza fans at Old House, Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County on Saturday, June 1

He noted that he will remain fearless and speak when things are not moving in the right direction while also explaining his recent absence from the public.

“Whenever I remain silent, there is something that is not moving in the right direction but you know whenever anything is amiss, I will speak about it," added the DP.

He added that he is keen on uniting the region and advancing its development agenda as this is the only way to secure a prosperous future for the restless region that overwhelmingly voted for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

DP Gachagua speaking at the Ngogoyo Laikipia Music Extravaganza fans at Old House, Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County on Saturday, June 1
DP Gachagua speaking at the Ngogoyo Laikipia Music Extravaganza fans at Old House, Nanyuki Town in Laikipia County on Saturday, June 1

Amid reports of a fallout in UDA, the DP and his allies came out guns blazing and accused a section of politicians and officials of interfering with Mount Kenya politics and working against efforts to unite the region.

READ: Azimio, Omtatah plot to save Kenyans from taxes proposed in Finance Bill 2024

In particular, the DP mentioned Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who he warned to stay away from Mt Kenya politics.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

