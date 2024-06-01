I was misled to attack Uhuru - Gachagua confesses, reveals political lessons learnt

Speaking in Limuru on Friday, May 31, Gachagua noted that he, alongside most leaders from the region shouted down the former President, publicly attacking him and his family which looking back, was wrong and will never happen again.

"We were misled, we attacked and shouted down President Uhuru. I requested forgiveness, did you forgive me? Never again will we attack our leader. Do not stab your brother in the back.

"That is why I personally went live on TV and Radio to seek forgiveness from our son Uhuru Kenyatta for attacking him during the campaigns. We acknowledge our mistake. The bad thing would be to repeat the mistake," Gachagua stated without naming those who misled him.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dark forces using young leaders to divide Mount Kenya region

According to the DP who cautioned young leaders from the region against being misled, dark forces are working behind the scenes to cause further divisions in the region.

Without mentioning names of leaders behind the plot to cause disunity in the vote-rich region, Gachagua noted that his public apology to the retired President was timely as it worked against the plot to divide leaders from the region.

Gachagua and his allies are on record singling out particular leaders close to President William Ruto who they accuse of driving a wedge between the DP and his boss.

DP Gachagua's clash with Oscar Sudi

Recently the DP warned Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi to stay away from Mt Kenya politics and his remarks did not go down well with the MP who fired back almost immediately.

File image of Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro (right) and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi Pulse Live Kenya

"You cannot control where I go. If we all stayed in our respective constituencies then we would not be in government. We had to fly all over the country to ask Kenyans to elect this government.

"I am not someone you can threaten. I have been threatened enough and this does not move me," Sudi responded.