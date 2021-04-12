Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have finally arrested Julius Ogamba Ongera, for defiling his 6-year-old daughter, in Megego village in Kisii County.

Ogamba has been on the run for about week, and was arrested at a hide out in Kongasis, in Nakuru County.

According to DCI, the suspect lured his daughter into a thicket where he defiled her and went on to threaten his wife if she reported the matter to the police.

When the daughter’s condition worsened, the mother rushed her to Marani Sub-County hospital where nurses discovered that she had been defiled, and reported the matter to the police.

Julius Ogamba Ongera was arrested on Sunday afternoon and will be arraigned in court on Monday (today).

“A man who defiled his 6-year-old daughter a week ago in Megogo Village, Marani, Kisii county, has today afternoon been arrested by our detectives.

In an incident that outraged many Kenyans after photos of the minor’s blood-soaked clothes were shared on social media, Julius Ogamba Ongera is alleged to have lured her daughter into a thicket where he committed the beastly act.

Ongera went ahead to threaten his wife with dire consequences, if she dared to report the matter to Police. However, after the minor’s condition worsened, she was rushed to Marani Sub-County hospital by her mother, where inquisitive nurses found out that she had been defiled and immediately alerted our officers.

The suspect immediately went into hiding after detectives launched his manhunt but his antics wouldn’t last for long. This afternoon, he was arrested by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau & their Kisii counterparts, at his hideout in Kongasis, Kiambogo in Nakuru County. He will be arraigned in court tomorrow, to answer to his crimes,” said DCI.