Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a South African National for fraud, as he attempted to flee the country.

In a statement, DCI said the South African, Tshepang Godfrey Siduma was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and will be charged with conspiracy to defraud and obtain money through false pretenses.

Siduma had obtained $97,500 (Sh10.5 million) from an Austrian national known as Kamal Nashwan, on the pretense that he would sell him 40kilograms of gold.

Additionally, DCI said that Siduma, along with two others, had been previously arrested but had absconded court prompting a warrant of arrest to be issued against him.