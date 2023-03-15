Jeff Mwathi's case takes surprising turn with appearance of 2 girlfriends [Videos]

As the police investigate the details surrounding his tragic passing, it has now emerged that Jeff was romantically involved with two women.

According to his girlfriend, Faith Wairimu, one of the two women contacted her after Jeff’s death. The woman, identified as Mutanu, had been present at the apartment where Jeff was last seen alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutanu had called Wairimu, saying that Jeff was missing from their gathering, where they had been partying together.

The caller then continued to give Wairimu conflicting statements about Jeff’s whereabouts until it was discovered that Jeff had fallen from DJ Fatxo’s 10th-floor apartment.

Wairimu has since stated that she will never forgive those responsible for Jeff’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wairimu’s social media accounts, there are videos of her and Jeff, including one that shows them playing with phone filters while relaxing in bed and taking selfies together.

“Always in my mind forever in my heart,” she captioned the video dated March 13.

However, hours after Wairimu’s post, another woman by the name of Iheart Njeri posted videos of herself and Jeff spending time together on her TikTok page.

ADVERTISEMENT

She captioned the video, “#RIP #ILoveYou always in my heart my love. Am sorry, hope you find justice.”

Investigations into Jeff Mwathi's death

ADVERTISEMENT

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has already sent orders to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to embark on investigating the matter.

During the launch of the investigations, detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) assured the public that no stone would be left unturned in the probe.

Jeff Mwathi, who worked as an interior designer, reportedly jumped through the window from the popular vernacular DJ's apartment.

The DJ explained that he had left his house in Kasarani with three ladies and returned a few hours later to find Jeff was not around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"We went with Jeff to my house and then I immediately left with three ladies then, later coming back after a few hours, finding that Jeff is not in the house and the others are there, I am the one that actually went with them to the police station to report that Jeff is missing," Fatxo stated.