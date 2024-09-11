The sports category has moved to a new website.


Dida's Kenyan spouse addresses his dispute with U.S. wife that led to imprisonment

Denis Mwangi

How a pursuit for further education resulted in Mohamed Dida marrying a fourth wife in U.S., a baby and a dispute that earned him a 7-year jail sentence

Mohamed Abduba Dida, a former Kenyan presidential candidate, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the United States after a domestic dispute with his American wife.

The incident, which took place in July 2021, escalated to legal consequences, resulting in Dida’s incarceration at Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Illinois.

Dida’s family in Kenya, including his second wife, Amina Halake, has now spoken publicly about the situation, offering insights into the events leading to his sentencing and their ongoing efforts to appeal his case.

Dida married his fourth wife, an American citizen, while he was in the U.S. pursuing further studies.

The two would then have a baby together but during the marriage, they had a dispute that escalated into a court case.

According to Dida's Kenyan family, the former teacher did not think the process would end up with him serving a 7-year sentence.

He thought that the matter could be resolved and even represented himself in court.

The family would later learn about his imprisonment from Dida's American wife after 10 days went by without hearing from him.

However, despite the legal matter, the Kenyan family don't have animosity to Dida's American wife, with the family saying she has not filed for divorce.

The family is now working on an appeal to overturn his sentence.

While serving his sentence, Dida has also filed a civil rights lawsuit against Big Muddy Correctional Center, accusing prison officials of violating his religious rights under the First Amendment and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA).

He alleges that prison authorities have impeded his ability to practice his Muslim faith, denying him adequate space for prayer and special accommodations during Ramadan.

Dida's lawsuit, filed under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, claims that his requests for five daily prayers and special Friday showers have been ignored or severely restricted by prison staff.

Additionally, he alleges that he was removed from religious teaching roles, further limiting his ability to observe his faith.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert Sison has allowed Dida’s case to proceed, granting him the opportunity to seek injunctive relief, which could lead to changes in the prison’s religious accommodations.

Mohamed Abduba Dida first came to the public’s attention during Kenya's 2013 and 2017 presidential elections, where he gained recognition for his unconventional campaign style and focus on education reform.

A former teacher of English Literature and Religion at Lenana School and Daadab Secondary School, Dida garnered 52,848 votes in the 2013 presidential race, representing 0.43% of the total vote. In 2017, he secured 38,004 votes, representing 0.25% of the electorate

Despite his limited political success, Dida became a well-known figure in Kenyan politics, advocating for moral leadership and championing the rights of the downtrodden. His current incarceration in the U.S. presents a stark contrast to his public persona as a leader for justice and fairness.

As his family continues to work on his appeal, Dida remains in contact with them, sharing updates on his health and the challenges he faces in prison. His case serves as a reminder of the complexities that can arise when personal, legal, and international issues intersect.



