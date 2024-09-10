Where is Mohamed Abduba Dida? He's serving a 7-year jail sentence in U.S.

Dida, identified by inmate number Y51285, was sentenced for two separate charges.

Mohamed Abduba Dida Pulse Live Kenya

The first, classified as stalking and transmitting threats, earned him a 2-year prison sentence.

The second, for aggravated stalking and violating a restraining order, resulted in a 5-year sentence.

According to documents obtained by the Pulse Kenya news desk, both charges stemmed from incidents that took place in McLean County, Illinois.

His prison records show he was admitted to the Illinois Department of Corrections on November 18, 2022, and is projected to be eligible for parole in April 2025, with full discharge slated for April 2029.

Civil Rights Case Filed While in Prison

While serving his sentence, Dida has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Big Muddy Correctional Center, citing violations of his religious rights under the First Amendment and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalised Persons Act (RLUIPA).

The former presidential candidate alleged that prison officials, including Warden Kimberly Hvarre and Chaplain Jeffrey Fernberg, impeded his ability to practice his religion as a Muslim.

Dida's legal complaint outlined several grievances, including the prison's failure to accommodate daily prayers, denial of adequate space for prayer, and inadequate provisions during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

He has claimed that his requests for five daily prayers, showers before Friday prayers, and special Ramadan observances have been ignored or severely limited by prison officials.

Additionally, Dida alleges he was removed from religious teaching roles within the prison, further restricting his ability to observe his faith.

The case, filed under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, has been allowed to proceed by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Magistrate Judge Gilbert Sison has allowed Dida’s claims for injunctive relief to move forward, meaning the former candidate is seeking court-ordered changes to prison conditions rather than financial compensation.

The lawsuit is expected to address whether Dida’s religious rights have been unlawfully restricted and could result in significant changes to prison policy regarding religious accommodations.

Background on Mohamed Abduba Dida

Mohamed Abduba Dida rose to prominence during Kenya's 2013 and 2017 presidential elections, gaining attention for his unconventional campaign style and focus on education reform.

He previously taught English Literature and Religion at Lenana School and Daadab Secondary School at the refugee camp.

In 2013, Dida garnered 52,848 votes in the presidential election representing 0.43% of the total votes.

In 2017, he garnered 38,004 votes, representing 0.25% of the total votes.

Despite his limited political success, Dida became a well-known figure in Kenyan politics, advocating for a more moral and just leadership.

