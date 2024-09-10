The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Where is Mohamed Abduba Dida? He's serving a 7-year jail sentence in U.S.

Denis Mwangi

Mohamed Abduba Dida, a former presidential candidate in the 2013 & 2017 elections, is currently serving a prison sentence in the United States.

Mohamed Abduba Dida, who previously vied for Kenya's highest political office, has been incarcerated at the Big Muddy River Correctional Center in Illinois, where he is serving multiple sentences for serious offences, including stalking and violating a restraining order.

Dida, identified by inmate number Y51285, was sentenced for two separate charges.

The first, classified as stalking and transmitting threats, earned him a 2-year prison sentence.

The second, for aggravated stalking and violating a restraining order, resulted in a 5-year sentence.

According to documents obtained by the Pulse Kenya news desk, both charges stemmed from incidents that took place in McLean County, Illinois.

His prison records show he was admitted to the Illinois Department of Corrections on November 18, 2022, and is projected to be eligible for parole in April 2025, with full discharge slated for April 2029.

While serving his sentence, Dida has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Big Muddy Correctional Center, citing violations of his religious rights under the First Amendment and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalised Persons Act (RLUIPA).

The former presidential candidate alleged that prison officials, including Warden Kimberly Hvarre and Chaplain Jeffrey Fernberg, impeded his ability to practice his religion as a Muslim.

Dida's legal complaint outlined several grievances, including the prison's failure to accommodate daily prayers, denial of adequate space for prayer, and inadequate provisions during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

He has claimed that his requests for five daily prayers, showers before Friday prayers, and special Ramadan observances have been ignored or severely limited by prison officials.

Additionally, Dida alleges he was removed from religious teaching roles within the prison, further restricting his ability to observe his faith.

The case, filed under 42 U.S.C. § 1983, has been allowed to proceed by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

Magistrate Judge Gilbert Sison has allowed Dida’s claims for injunctive relief to move forward, meaning the former candidate is seeking court-ordered changes to prison conditions rather than financial compensation.

The lawsuit is expected to address whether Dida’s religious rights have been unlawfully restricted and could result in significant changes to prison policy regarding religious accommodations.

Mohamed Abduba Dida rose to prominence during Kenya's 2013 and 2017 presidential elections, gaining attention for his unconventional campaign style and focus on education reform.

He previously taught English Literature and Religion at Lenana School and Daadab Secondary School at the refugee camp.

In 2013, Dida garnered 52,848 votes in the presidential election representing 0.43% of the total votes.

In 2017, he garnered 38,004 votes, representing 0.25% of the total votes.

Despite his limited political success, Dida became a well-known figure in Kenyan politics, advocating for a more moral and just leadership.

His incarceration in the U.S. comes as a stark contrast to his public persona in Kenya, where he positioned himself as a voice for the downtrodden and marginalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

