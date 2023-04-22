DP Gachagua & Sauti Sol to share stage at Forbes event in Botswana [Details]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country on Saturday, April 22, for Gaborone, Botswana where the summit will be held from April 23 to April 26.

"I left the country this morning for Gaborone, Botswana, to represent our President Williams Ruto, at the second edition of Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit. I am accompanied by my spouse, Pastor Dorcas.

"Forbes 30 Under 30 recognises outstanding young innovative entrepreneurs in Tech, the Creatives, Culture, Sports, Health, and Science, among other fields," he said.

Gachagua is one of the four Kenyan speakers at the event, alongside Sauti Sol, Charlot Magayi and billionaire Julius Mwale.

"You’ll hear from government, venture capital and business role models, providing inspiration for the newest—and next—generation of leaders," Forbes says about the upcoming event.

Tickets to attend the event are selling at $2,000 (Sh268,262).

One of the Kenyans who made it to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa list is Mutethia ‘Tesh’ Mbaabu.

Tesh is the co-founder and CEO of MarketForce, a B2B platform used by over 200,000 merchants across five African markets.

MarketForce helps merchants source, order and pay for inventory, access financing and earn more by reselling financial services in their communities.

He was among the people who received a significant number of nominations, which he credits to his grass to grace story that inspires many people.

“I think it’s because it’s because I represent a young black African entrepreneur who comes from an average family but who has been able to break into the tech ecosystem and raise funding, which is very hard. And then build a company that operates several African companies,” he said in an interview with Forbes Africa.