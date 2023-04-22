The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DP Gachagua & Sauti Sol to share stage at Forbes event in Botswana [Details]

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua & Sauti Sol are set to share a podium at the Forbes event where attendees are paying Sh268,262 for the summit

A collage of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Sauti Sol's Bien and Savara
A collage of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Sauti Sol's Bien and Savara

The stage is set for an exciting convergence of the continent's most elite young entrepreneurs and game-changers at the upcoming Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country on Saturday, April 22, for Gaborone, Botswana where the summit will be held from April 23 to April 26.

"I left the country this morning for Gaborone, Botswana, to represent our President Williams Ruto, at the second edition of Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa Summit. I am accompanied by my spouse, Pastor Dorcas.

"Forbes 30 Under 30 recognises outstanding young innovative entrepreneurs in Tech, the Creatives, Culture, Sports, Health, and Science, among other fields," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Kenya Airforce plane used to ferry Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
The Kenya Airforce plane used to ferry Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua is one of the four Kenyan speakers at the event, alongside Sauti Sol, Charlot Magayi and billionaire Julius Mwale.

READ: Meet Africa's Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

"You’ll hear from government, venture capital and business role models, providing inspiration for the newest—and next—generation of leaders," Forbes says about the upcoming event.

Tickets to attend the event are selling at $2,000 (Sh268,262).

ADVERTISEMENT
Sauti Sol meets Julius Mwale of SBA Technology, Mwale Technology, Medical City and Mr. Shiv Khemka of Sun Group Limited on April 4, 2023
Sauti Sol meets Julius Mwale of SBA Technology, Mwale Technology, Medical City and Mr. Shiv Khemka of Sun Group Limited on April 4, 2023 A photo of Sauti Sol meeting Julius Mwale of SBA Technology, Mwale Technology, Medical City and Mr. Shiv Khemka of Sun Group Limited on April 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

One of the Kenyans who made it to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa list is Mutethia ‘Tesh’ Mbaabu.

Tesh is the co-founder and CEO of MarketForce, a B2B platform used by over 200,000 merchants across five African markets.

READ: Top 10 wealthiest people in Africa in 2023 according to Forbes Africa

MarketForce helps merchants source, order and pay for inventory, access financing and earn more by reselling financial services in their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was among the people who received a significant number of nominations, which he credits to his grass to grace story that inspires many people.

Muteithia Mbaabu co-founder and CEO of MarketForce
Muteithia Mbaabu co-founder and CEO of MarketForce A photo of Muteithia Mbaabu co-founder and CEO of MarketForce Pulse Live Kenya

I think it’s because it’s because I represent a young black African entrepreneur who comes from an average family but who has been able to break into the tech ecosystem and raise funding, which is very hard. And then build a company that operates several African companies,” he said in an interview with Forbes Africa.

At least four very outstanding young Kenyans were awarded in 2022; Elsa Majimbo, Charlot Magayi, Sylvia Gathoni, also popularly known as QueenArrow and Dr Joan Ruguru Kimani.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

