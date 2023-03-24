ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CAS Omanga given special assignment to counter planned Azimio protest

Denis Mwangi

Rigathi Gachagua prepares CAS Millicent Omanga to deal with Azimio protestors on Monday

Interior CAS Millicent Omanga signs her oath of office at State House on March 23, 2023
Interior CAS Millicent Omanga signs her oath of office at State House on March 23, 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has given recently appointed Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Milicent Omanga an assignment to help contain protestors in the planned anti-government protests on Monday, March 27.

Recommended articles

Speaking in Kisii County during the thanksgiving service of Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, DP Gachagua noted that Omanga was very instrumental in President William Ruto’s campaign in Nairobi.

He said her hard work resulted in her appointment as Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s deputy in the ministry.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a function in Uasin Gichu on March 23, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a function in Uasin Gichu on March 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He then went on to tell her to prepare herself to counter the planned protests.

“Rais wetu amempea kazi kubwa sana katika Wizara ya Utawala and Usalama. Ndiye mdogo ya Prof Kithure Kindiki atusaidie. (The president has appointed her to a very crucial role in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration. She is Kithure Kindiki’s assistant and she will help us.)

“Siku ya Juma Tatu uvae jeans na rubber shoes. Yule mzee wa maandamano akipanga kuharibu mali ya watu utoe makucha, tunakujua. (On Monday, I want you to get ready in jeans and rubber shoes. If Azimio protestors plan to destroy property I want you to show your claws, we know you),” Gachagua said.

He added that Odinga should face President Ruto at State House instead of organising protests and disrupting business in Nairobi.

Additionally, the deputy president said that if Odinga was afraid of facing Ruto, he would facilitate a meeting between the two.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CAS Millicent Omanga in Kisii county on March 24, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with Interior CAS Millicent Omanga in Kisii county on March 24, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

However, Gachagua said that the government would only engage Raila in a dialogue to discuss his permanent exit from Kenyan politics and the alleged embezzlement of funds during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last days in office.

In his speech, the DP also told the residents that President William Ruto had rewarded the region by appointing many of their leaders to his government.

He said that though the region largely voted for Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, President Ruto was keen to include Kenyans from all communities in his administration.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CAS Omanga given special assignment to counter planned Azimio protest

CAS Omanga given special assignment to counter planned Azimio protest

Watch as Ruto dares Raila to face him directly [Video]

Watch as Ruto dares Raila to face him directly [Video]

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

CAS appointees to earn more than Principal Secretaries after salary increase

CAS appointees to earn more than Principal Secretaries after salary increase

Rigathi issues conditions for dialogue with Raila

Rigathi issues conditions for dialogue with Raila

Tragic end for teenager who warmed Azimio leaders' hearts

Tragic end for teenager who warmed Azimio leaders' hearts

Azimio supporter Nuru Okang'a addresses claims of Sonko's financial aid

Azimio supporter Nuru Okang'a addresses claims of Sonko's financial aid

Raila makes u-turn on boycott, announces next cause of action

Raila makes u-turn on boycott, announces next cause of action

Senator Okiya Omtatah reignites activism mojo, takes Ruto to court

Senator Okiya Omtatah reignites activism mojo, takes Ruto to court

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Danny Miles [Facebook]

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family

A collage of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Jeff Mwathi

DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase