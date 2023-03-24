CAS Omanga given special assignment to counter planned Azimio protest

Speaking in Kisii County during the thanksgiving service of Education CS Ezekiel Machogu, DP Gachagua noted that Omanga was very instrumental in President William Ruto’s campaign in Nairobi.

He said her hard work resulted in her appointment as Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s deputy in the ministry.

He then went on to tell her to prepare herself to counter the planned protests.

“Rais wetu amempea kazi kubwa sana katika Wizara ya Utawala and Usalama. Ndiye mdogo ya Prof Kithure Kindiki atusaidie. (The president has appointed her to a very crucial role in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration. She is Kithure Kindiki’s assistant and she will help us.)

“Siku ya Juma Tatu uvae jeans na rubber shoes. Yule mzee wa maandamano akipanga kuharibu mali ya watu utoe makucha, tunakujua. (On Monday, I want you to get ready in jeans and rubber shoes. If Azimio protestors plan to destroy property I want you to show your claws, we know you),” Gachagua said.

He added that Odinga should face President Ruto at State House instead of organising protests and disrupting business in Nairobi.

Additionally, the deputy president said that if Odinga was afraid of facing Ruto, he would facilitate a meeting between the two.

However, Gachagua said that the government would only engage Raila in a dialogue to discuss his permanent exit from Kenyan politics and the alleged embezzlement of funds during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last days in office.

In his speech, the DP also told the residents that President William Ruto had rewarded the region by appointing many of their leaders to his government.