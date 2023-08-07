Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua explained that Mt Kenya leaders have declared President William Ruto as the kingpin of the region after following the required tradition.
Why Gachagua manipulated Ruto's schedule to spend 8 hours on the road
Rigathi Gachagua: We had a lot of back and forth with your people, you didn't know what we were doing.
DP Gachagua said at Sagana State Lodge on Sunday, August 6, that one of the conditions Ruto had to fulfil was crossing Chania River by road.
According to Gachagua, the trip also had to take exactly eight hours.
The deputy president added that the head of state was unaware of the hustle the leaders went through to make sure the tradition was completed, even if it meant making adjustments to the president's schedule.
Gachagua added that his boss was given a reception fit for the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region.
"I want to announce that you (Ruto) are now the confirmed leader of the Mt Kenya region in a traditional way. The way we receive a king," Gachagua spoke.
"That journey must take 8 hours, not more not less. The leader must come from Nairobi and cross river Chania by road. You crossed the river at 10:38 am and we received you here at 6:38 pm," he added.
President Ruto is on a 5-day visit to Mt Kenya to launch projects and meet leaders in order to streamline his bottom-up economic transformation agenda.
He left Nairobi on Saturday, August 5, and is expected to return on August 9.
With the exit of former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the top seat, Gachagua said that President Ruto was the region's new kingpin.
“The leader must come from Nairobi and cross river Chania by road. You crossed the river at 10:38 am and we received you here at 6:38 pm," Gachagua said.
“We had a lot of back and forth with your people, you didn't know what we were doing. If things were moving slowly we would haste and if things were moving fast we would slow down," he added.
The deputy president also thanked the head of state for ensuring that the region was well represented in his government.
