Why Gachagua manipulated Ruto's schedule to spend 8 hours on the road

DP Gachagua said at Sagana State Lodge on Sunday, August 6, that one of the conditions Ruto had to fulfil was crossing Chania River by road.

According to Gachagua, the trip also had to take exactly eight hours.

The deputy president added that the head of state was unaware of the hustle the leaders went through to make sure the tradition was completed, even if it meant making adjustments to the president's schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua added that his boss was given a reception fit for the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region.

"I want to announce that you (Ruto) are now the confirmed leader of the Mt Kenya region in a traditional way. The way we receive a king," Gachagua spoke.

"That journey must take 8 hours, not more not less. The leader must come from Nairobi and cross river Chania by road. You crossed the river at 10:38 am and we received you here at 6:38 pm," he added.

President Ruto is on a 5-day visit to Mt Kenya to launch projects and meet leaders in order to streamline his bottom-up economic transformation agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

He left Nairobi on Saturday, August 5, and is expected to return on August 9.

With the exit of former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the top seat, Gachagua said that President Ruto was the region's new kingpin.

Presidential Escort Unit convoy Pulse Live Kenya

“The leader must come from Nairobi and cross river Chania by road. You crossed the river at 10:38 am and we received you here at 6:38 pm," Gachagua said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a lot of back and forth with your people, you didn't know what we were doing. If things were moving slowly we would haste and if things were moving fast we would slow down," he added.