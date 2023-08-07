The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Gachagua manipulated Ruto's schedule to spend 8 hours on the road

Denis Mwangi

Rigathi Gachagua: We had a lot of back and forth with your people, you didn't know what we were doing.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after a Cabinet meeting at State House, on April 27, 2023
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after a Cabinet meeting at State House, on April 27, 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua explained that Mt Kenya leaders have declared President William Ruto as the kingpin of the region after following the required tradition.

Recommended articles

DP Gachagua said at Sagana State Lodge on Sunday, August 6, that one of the conditions Ruto had to fulfil was crossing Chania River by road.

According to Gachagua, the trip also had to take exactly eight hours.

The deputy president added that the head of state was unaware of the hustle the leaders went through to make sure the tradition was completed, even if it meant making adjustments to the president's schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto addressing a roadside rally in Githurai, Kiambu country as he started his five-day working visit of Mount Kenya region
President William Ruto addressing a roadside rally in Githurai, Kiambu country as he started his five-day working visit of Mount Kenya region Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua added that his boss was given a reception fit for the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region.

"I want to announce that you (Ruto) are now the confirmed leader of the Mt Kenya region in a traditional way. The way we receive a king," Gachagua spoke.

"That journey must take 8 hours, not more not less. The leader must come from Nairobi and cross river Chania by road. You crossed the river at 10:38 am and we received you here at 6:38 pm," he added.

President Ruto is on a 5-day visit to Mt Kenya to launch projects and meet leaders in order to streamline his bottom-up economic transformation agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kabando's open letter to Ruto stirs social media

He left Nairobi on Saturday, August 5, and is expected to return on August 9.

With the exit of former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the top seat, Gachagua said that President Ruto was the region's new kingpin.

Presidential Escort Unit convoy
Presidential Escort Unit convoy Presidential Escort Unit convoy Pulse Live Kenya

The leader must come from Nairobi and cross river Chania by road. You crossed the river at 10:38 am and we received you here at 6:38 pm," Gachagua said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a lot of back and forth with your people, you didn't know what we were doing. If things were moving slowly we would haste and if things were moving fast we would slow down," he added.

The deputy president also thanked the head of state for ensuring that the region was well represented in his government.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inside gov't plan to repeal HELB Act

Inside gov't plan to repeal HELB Act

Why Gachagua manipulated Ruto's schedule to spend 8 hours on the road

Why Gachagua manipulated Ruto's schedule to spend 8 hours on the road

We are raising a red flag – Azimio on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s visit

We are raising a red flag – Azimio on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s visit

What Uhuru discussed with Museveni in Kampala on Saturday

What Uhuru discussed with Museveni in Kampala on Saturday

I choose to tell you the truth - Kabando's open letter to Ruto stirs social media

I choose to tell you the truth - Kabando's open letter to Ruto stirs social media

WATCH: Waiguru & Ngirici share hugs as they bury year-long hatchet

WATCH: Waiguru & Ngirici share hugs as they bury year-long hatchet

Gachagua's plea to Ruto revisited as they head to Sagana State Lodge

Gachagua's plea to Ruto revisited as they head to Sagana State Lodge

Father John Pesa clarifies graves unearthed by detectives at his church

Father John Pesa clarifies graves unearthed by detectives at his church

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of a Toyota Landcruiser 200 series

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

Collage of President William Ruto, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

President William Ruto signs a document at State House

Ex-Kemri MD Davy Koech's letter to Ruto from prison that secured his freedom

A collage of President William Ruto and Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside African leaders and delegates at the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.

Kenya cautions Russia against supporting coups in Africa