ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua explains sudden shift in political stand that has rattled Ruto's men

Charles Ouma

Ningetaka kuuliza viongozi wote wa Kenya, tuwache kutukana wananchi. Tuwache kukula tumeshiba, tunaanza kuwatapikia – DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained his abrupt shift in political beliefs that have placed him on a collision path with Kenya Kwanza leaders allied to President William Ruto.

Gachagua clarified that his political stand on a number of issues that he has boldly spoken about are informed by the needs of his people.

According to the DP who spoke on Friday when he commissioned new classrooms at Highway Manyatta Primary School in Ruai, he is merely articulating the views of his people.

He clarified that both his calls for unity in Mount Kenya region as well as the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’ narrative is what voters actually want despite stiff opposition by a section of politicians allied to President William Ruto.

“Mimi sina sauti katika hii Kenya. Mimi ni mtu wa kuskiza ground, ukiskia kitu ninasema ni ile ground inasema. Mimi kama Rigathi Gachagua sina sauti yangu, mimi naongeanga kwa niaba. Ukiskia nimechukua msimamo fulani, iko watu wengi sana nyuma yangu wananiambia msimamo ni huo,” he said.

The DP Who was on the offensive warned elected and appointed leaders not to underrate Kenyans.

Taking the war of words between him and President William Ruto a notch higher, Gachagua stated that some leaders enrich themselves and as soon as their appetite for wealth is satisfied, turn and vomit on Kenyans.

“Ningetaka kuuliza viongozi wote wa Kenya, tuwache kutukana wananchi. Tuwache kukula tumeshiba, tunaanza kuwatapikia. Tuwache tukikula kufungua tumbo. Wewe kama umekula vizuri ni sawa, wale bado kula, waachie heshima yao. Ata kama hawana chochote cha kukula, heshima tu” Gachagua fired.

His remarks come in the wake of a sustained war of words between him and his boss, President William Ruto with elected leaders also taking either side in a war that is threatening to tear the Kenya Kwanza administration apart if nothing is done to address the situation.

Gachagua has been vocal in calling for unity in Mount Kenya, stating that his interest in uniting leaders from the region is not to unite them against anyone.

Leaders allied to President William Ruto have been on record dismissing his stand with remarks suggesting that he should be focused on national unity rather than regional one.

