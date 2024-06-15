Gachagua explains sudden shift in political stand that has rattled Ruto's men

Gachagua clarified that his political stand on a number of issues that he has boldly spoken about are informed by the needs of his people.

According to the DP who spoke on Friday when he commissioned new classrooms at Highway Manyatta Primary School in Ruai, he is merely articulating the views of his people.

Gachagua on what the ground is saying that has ruffled Ruto's men

He clarified that both his calls for unity in Mount Kenya region as well as the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’ narrative is what voters actually want despite stiff opposition by a section of politicians allied to President William Ruto.

“Mimi sina sauti katika hii Kenya. Mimi ni mtu wa kuskiza ground, ukiskia kitu ninasema ni ile ground inasema. Mimi kama Rigathi Gachagua sina sauti yangu, mimi naongeanga kwa niaba. Ukiskia nimechukua msimamo fulani, iko watu wengi sana nyuma yangu wananiambia msimamo ni huo,” he said.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and CDF Charles Kahariri during the late CDF Francis Ogolla's burial Pulse Live Kenya

The DP Who was on the offensive warned elected and appointed leaders not to underrate Kenyans.

War of words escalate as Gachagua

Taking the war of words between him and President William Ruto a notch higher, Gachagua stated that some leaders enrich themselves and as soon as their appetite for wealth is satisfied, turn and vomit on Kenyans.

“Ningetaka kuuliza viongozi wote wa Kenya, tuwache kutukana wananchi. Tuwache kukula tumeshiba, tunaanza kuwatapikia. Tuwache tukikula kufungua tumbo. Wewe kama umekula vizuri ni sawa, wale bado kula, waachie heshima yao. Ata kama hawana chochote cha kukula, heshima tu” Gachagua fired.

His remarks come in the wake of a sustained war of words between him and his boss, President William Ruto with elected leaders also taking either side in a war that is threatening to tear the Kenya Kwanza administration apart if nothing is done to address the situation.

Gachagua has been vocal in calling for unity in Mount Kenya, stating that his interest in uniting leaders from the region is not to unite them against anyone.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Annual Akorino Prayer event in Nakuru Pulse Live Kenya