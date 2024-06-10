Gachagua addresses his transport challenges in front of Ruto [Video]

On Sunday, the Akorino Annual Prayer Conference 2024 at Nakuru Boys' High School in Nakuru County witnessed an unexpected turn of events as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrived late.

The conference, which was presided over by President William Ruto, known for his punctuality, faced a significant shift in the arrival protocols due to the deputy president's delay.

Typically, President Ruto would have been received by the deputy president upon his arrival.

However, with DP Gachagua absent, President Ruto was instead welcomed by other national government officials, senior county officials, and religious leaders.

President William Ruto arrives at the Akorino Annual Prayer Conference 2024 at Nakuru Boys' High School in Nakuru County Pulse Live Kenya

DP Gachagua made his entrance nearly an hour after the service had begun, prompting a reshuffle in the seating arrangements.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika graciously gave up her seat for the deputy president, ensuring the protocol was maintained despite the delay.

In his speech, DP Gachagua apologised for his lateness, citing transport issues and adverse weather conditions as the reasons for his delay.

"Nataka niombe msamaha kwako kwa sababu nilichelewa, unajua mimi sio mtu wa kukosa nidhamu. I was a uniformed officer and in your government I am the most disciplined person.

"I had some trouble with my transport arrangements and then we had weather issues where the take-off was delayed. I was stuck between Longonot and Naivasha for two hours," he explained.

Notably, DP Gachagua arrived at the venue in a private chopper, a departure from the military helicopters he was accustomed to using.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Akorino Annual Prayer Conference 2024 at Nakuru Boys' High School in Nakuru County Pulse Live Kenya

This change comes amidst reports that the deputy president has been facing challenges accessing military helicopters.

Despite the logistical hiccups, the event proceeded smoothly, with the focus remaining on the spiritual and communal aspects of the gathering.

Recent reports indicate that DP Gachagua has faced multiple instances of being denied access to military helicopters for official duties.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations in Bungoma County, Gachagua was compelled to hire a commercial plane after being informed that he could not use a military helicopter due to "bad weather."

This marked the third time in a month that the deputy president encountered such difficulties​​.

The tension surrounding Gachagua's access to military aircraft is seen in the broader context of alleged friction between him and President William Ruto.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale clarified that the military had not received a formal request from Gachagua's office, a necessary protocol for the use of military assets.

This protocol involves sending a letter from the Deputy President's office to the Head of Public Service and the Defence Ministry.

These incidents have sparked concerns among Gachagua's allies, who argue that he is being unfairly treated within the government.

They have called on President Ruto to clarify Gachagua's status and ensure he is not sidelined in official matters​.

