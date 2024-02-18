DP Gachagua lists government employees banned from owning bars

The DP made the announcement in Kirinyaga where he attended the mass funeral service of 17 victims who died after consuming illicit brew that had reportedly been impounded by the police as exhibit before being sneaked out and sold to a bar owner who in turn sold it to revelers resulting in the tragedy.

According to Gachagua, National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) as well as police officers are not allowed to own bars anywhere in the country.

The list includes Chief, Assistant County Commissioner or Commissioner with the DP explaining that the total ban is due to what he termed as clear conflict of interest.

"There is no way a chief, an assistant county commissioner or commissioner or police officer can own a bar anywhere in the country. That is clear conflict of interest and it is not possible." DP Gachagua stated.

The Second-in-Command clearly spelt out the choices left for the affected officers in the business: resigning from employment to concentrate on their businesses or exit the businesses.

"So I want to announce here on behalf of the president. If you are a police officer and you own a bar. Resign and run the bar. Or stop operating the bar and continue working in the service," said the DP.

As a result of the incident in which the lethal brew that had been stored at Kiamaciri police station as exhibit was reportedly sneaked out and sold to the bar owner, Kiamaciri Police Station OCS and three other police officers have since been sacked.

The remaining police officers have been transferred to other parts of the country with residents claiming that the police were complacent and had been involved in the business.

"On top of that we have removed all police officers from Kiamaciri police station and Kangai police station from junior to senior officers," said Gachagua.

