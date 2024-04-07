DP Gachagua woos Diaspora Community with Ruto's achievements & investment opportunities

While addressing more than 400 members of the Diaspora Community in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday night, DP Gachagua noted that the economy has fully recovered due to strategic decisions made by the Kenya Kwanza administration, with political stability and security that is good for investment.

"Kenya's security is high. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has helped restore security in North Rift and Lamu. It will continue so that the government can create the right atmosphere to attract investment and tourism. Kenya is great again, we have political stability, everybody is busy and we are back on the right trajectory in terms of economic development," said Gachagua.

He singled out the Affordable Housing Program launched by the government as a great opportunity to invest, noting that it offers great returns on investment.

"Invest back at home and especially in the housing program. The houses are affordable and the mortgage is manageable and payable for long term. You won't even feel it," the DP added.

Economic recovery and cost of living

He highlighted some of the gains made on the economic front, explaining that the high cost of living that was a concern a while back has been contained as a result of the hard work of President Ruto.

He also cited the gains made by the Kenyan shilling against the dollar as a visible and greater signs of economic recovery

"We are on the right trajectory in the economy and policies put by the President are bearing fruits," DP Gachagua explained.

Openness to criticism

He noted that Kenya is a thriving democracy bin which the Kenya Kwanza administration is open to scrutiny and criticism while also being held accountable,

"We have tolerance, we are democratic and we run an open system where the government and the President are ready to be criticized in any manner. We don't want dictatorship, we want to be held to account," DP Gachagua stated.

He listed a number of government development agenda implemented by the current administration, such as the affordable housing and enhancement of the diaspora affairs as a success.

He noted that "the Kenya Kwanza administration made a deliberate decision to increase engagement between the Diaspora Community and government".