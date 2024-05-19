DP Gachagua reveals what he was doing during absence from the public & social media

Speaking during a church service in Nyeri County on Sunday, the DP explained that during he spent the last few days in Nyeri inspecting projects in his home county of Nyeri.

He added that he moved around in a Probox unnoticed and was impressed with the progress of projects which he rated at 85%.

"I take this opportunity to thank the Nyeri County Commissioner and his team (as well as) the police commander and all his people for a very good job done.

"Commissioner, I have been around for the last one week and I have walked around without being noticed. The only place you will keep an eye on is Mukurweini. The rest of the county is good, we are 85 per cent successful." The DP explained.

We will not allow DP Gachagua to be mistreated - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga on the offensive

DP Gachagua’s troops were on the offensive, a clear indication that all may not be well.

Nyeri Governor Edward Mutahi Kahiga who spoke at the same event hinted at a possible rift within the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance, asserting that the people of the Mount Kenya region will not allow Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to be mistreated.

"I want to say here in front of everyone, we will not allow our son (Gachagua) to go through what Ruto went through in the hands of Uhuru Kenyatta. We will not allow our son to be mistreated. We will not.

"Disrespect to Gachagua is disrespect to the mountain, and vice versa. Those trying to bring bad blood between the president and his deputy, we are warning you," a fiery Mutahi said amid cheers from the congregation.

Gachagua prevailed upon his allies who went on the offensive, slamming a section of politicians in President Ruto’s administration for disrespecting the DP.

"I have heard MPs talking about matters of the Deputy President instead of CDF. How will you know the stories of the Deputy President? Please mind your business. It's not the election period yet. For now, let us respect those who were elected and give them a chance to work. The public will have an opportunity to evaluate your work and make a decision. Let us bring down the temperature and allow those who have the opportunity to serve to do so." Gachagua noted.

State House Spokesman responds to reports of Ruto-Gachagua fallout

Earlier in the day, State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed addressed reports of a fallout, noting that contrary to the reports, there is no feud with the Head of State and his deputy are working in harmony.

He made the remarks while responding to a question from a journalist who sought clarity on the reports which came at a time when the President is set to depart for a State Visit in the United States beginning next week.

State House Spokeperson Hussein Mohamed speaking during a media briefing on March 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"Now that you asked about the President and the deputy president, to my knowledge, there is no issue. The Deputy President's Office is an office with all the capabilities and competencies," Mohamed clarified.

